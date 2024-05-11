Busy Saturday/Quiet Sunday with Mom – Weekend Events for May 10-12

The 4th Annual Community & Unity People’s Kite Festival, at Los Angeles State Historic Park, is just one of many events you can enjoy with your mom this Mother’s Day weekend.

This is Mother’s Day weekend, and – interestingly – while a wide variety of events abound on our Larchmont Buzz calendar for you and your mother (or favorite maternal presence in your life) to enjoy together…most of them are actually on Saturday, leaving a lot more room for some quality family time at home on Sunday.

Friday

6:00 pm – Book Talk: Adam Levin’s The Instructions – Chevalier’s Books

Beginning with a chance encounter with the beautiful Eliza June Watermark and ending four days and nine hundred pages later, with the Events of November 17, The Instructions is the story of Gurion Maccabee, age ten: a lover, a fighter, a scholar, and a truly spectacular talker…[MORE]

6:00 pm – Music: Jazz@LACMA – Henry “Skipper” Franklin Band

Celebrate L.A.’s finest jazz musicians with Jazz at LACMA, presented Friday evenings from May through October. This week, join us for a concert with the Henry “Skipper” Franklin Band. For over 60 years, legendary bassist, composer, band leader, and author Henry “Skipper” Franklin has been thrilling audiences around the world. Franklin first garnered widespread attention… [MORE]

7:00 pm – Netflix is a Joke Presents: Ryan Hamilton –

Wilshire Ebell Theatre

A favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene, Ryan Hamilton is one-of-a-kind. He’s been named one of Rolling Stone’s Five Comics to Watch, and recent appearances include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and opening spots for Jerry Seinfeld as well as Gad Elmaleh at Carnegie Hall. Ryan is endearing stand-up lovers, and his future is bright. [MORE]

8:00 pm – Music: Salsatina Concert – Youth at the Altar – Ebell of Los Angeles

We are thrilled to invite you to an evening of musical innovation presented by our newest Ebell partner, the visionary chamber ensemble Salastina. Each year, Salastina selects up to 10 young composers worldwide to take part in its Sounds Promising Young Composers Program…[MORE]

Saturday

8:00 am – Mid City West Blood Drive – Poinsettia Park

The Mid City West Neighborhood Council and Cedars Sinai invite you to “Give Blood, Give Life,” at a blood drive at Poinsettia Park. And in addition to doing your good deed for the day, donors can choose a gift card from either Chik-Fil-A or In-N-Out Burger. See the attached flyer for details…and use the QR code to sign up. You donation could save lives!… [MORE]

9:00 am – WalkUnited with United Way and the Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium

WalkUnitedLA is back at the iconic SoFi Stadium to power the fight to end the cycle of poverty and build communities of prosperity. Hosted by United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the event will also serve as a special Mother’s Day Celebration, including photo opportunities and giveaways that… [MORE]

10:30 am – “Imbibing LA: Boozing It Up in the City of Angels,” by Richard Foss, Los Angeles Central Library

From the wine-loving Spaniards who first settled Los Angeles to the cocktail quaffers of the jet age, Los Angeles tastes have shifted when it comes to enjoying alcoholic beverages. The city has been a center of winemaking and brewing, a region where intoxicating potions were… [MORE]

11:00 am – Wilshire Library Book & Bake Sale – Wilshire Branch Library

Semi annual book and bake sale that features some of the best treats and gently used books for fabulous prices! Also features “blind date” books a fun way to discover different genres of books! [MORE]

2:00 pm – 4th Annual Community & Unity People’s Kite Festival – Los Angeles State Historic Park

This year’s family-friendly cultural festival will celebrate multicultural kite traditions bringing together diverse communities in Los Angeles through the art of kites and a day of joyful connection in this important public green space… [MORE]

4:00 pm – LAUNCH Lounge at KP Projects Gallery Silent Auction Fundraiser for Tarfest – KP Projects Gallery

Please join KP PROJECTS for our upcoming silent auction benefitting TARFEST, A day in the park, the FREE /ALL AGES Music and Arts Festival at Pan Pacific Park, the… [MORE]

7:00 pm – Netflix is a Joke Presents: Alex Edelman -Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Parking for this event limited, so please plan ahead. Ages 13+. Doors 6PM / Show 7PM. For all ticket sales and inquiries please click the Buy Tickets button below only. Please note: The Wilshire Ebell Theatre does not sell tickets for this event. [MORE]

Sunday

12:00 pm – Ebell Mother’s Day Brunch – Ebell of Los Angeles

(Note: Unfortunately, this local favorite has already sold out.) Our very special Mother’s Day tradition continues as we serve a veritable feast for all the families joining us to honor the mothers and mother figures in their lives. The… [MORE]

12:00 pm – 4 pm – Mother’s Day Tea at the Cat & Fiddle –

Cat and Fiddle Pub & Restaurant

We are offering our popular Afternoon Tea and Traditional Sunday Roasts for this special occasion. Our Afternoon Tea includes our homemade Sausage Rolls, Spinach Quiche, and some savoury sandwiches like our Curried Chicken Apple or Minted Cucumber & Mascarpone. The sweets on the dish include shortbread cat shaped cookies, raisin scones with house made clotted cream and orange cinnamon marmalade. [MORE]

2:00 pm – Anne Frank Day Awards Ceremony and Short Film Screening – Los Angeles Central Library Mark Taper Auditorium

This important and meaningful event begins with an award presentation ceremony honoring Trudie Strobel, a Holocaust survivor and tapestry artist, with the Anne Frank LA Humanitarian Award and the student winners, ages 12 to18, of the Anne Frank Day Your Story Matters Essay Contest. The afternoon concludes with a screening of two short films, Anne and The Anne Frank Gift Shop (winner of multiple film festival awards and shortlisted for the 2024 Academy Awards).[MORE]

Film

As we might expect, there are several animated and classic films showing this weekend that moms and their kids can attend together. But among other offerings (including a couple of definitely adult-only midnight shows), there’s also a pretty inspired programming choice for Mother’s Day at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures – Everything, Everywhere All at Once – featuring what may be one of the all-time strongest “mom” figures in modern film.

Friday

7:00 pm – Sleeping Beauty & Cinderella (Double Feature – IB Tech Prints) – New Beverly Cinema

7:30 pm – Donnie Darko (in 4K) – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

11:59 pm – Kill Bill – Volume 1 – New Beverly Cinema

Saturday

10:00 am – Cartoon Club – New Beverly Cinema

11:00 am – Kedi – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

2:00 pm – Cars – New Beverly Cinema

2:00 pm – Mutiny on the Bounty (in 35mm) – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

5:30 pm – Freaky Friday – Autry Museum of the American West

7:00 pm – Sleeping Beauty & Cinderella (Double Feature – IB Tech Prints) – New Beverly Cinema

7:30 pm – Glen or Glenda – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

11:59 pm – Saw – New Beverly Cinema

Sunday

2:00 pm – Cars – New Beverly Cinema

2:00 pm – A New Leaf & Crossing Delancy (in 35mm) – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

7:00 pm – Sleeping Beauty & Cinderella (Double Feature – IB Tech Prints) – New Beverly Cinema

7:30 pm – Everything Everywhere All at Once (in 4K) – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Finally, as always, there are also many other great events on our Larchmont Buzz calendar...this weekend and all week, too. Check it out, have a great weekend, and Happy Mother’s Day!