Last Night at Vernetti Sold Out!

Thanks to everyone in our wonderful community for all your support. Last Night at Vernetti is now sold out! We really appreciate your support to raise funds to continue Larchmont’s bistro light project to install lights in the city parking lot to create a welcoming place for events such as a night market, summer movie nights and more.

Thanks to the generosity of Joanna and Steve Vernetti, our most visible placemaking effort, the installation of the bistro lights on Larchmont Blvd., will get another round of contributions from guests who want to celebrate the Vernettis and their lasting impact on the street. When Vernetti opened nearly 10 years ago, it raised the bar for food on Larchmont. It was also the first Larchmont Blvd. restaurant to install a dining platform to serve customers outdoors during the pandemic, complete with bistro lights. So it’s only fitting that we can toast the Vernettis’ generosity with one last dinner at the venue.

If you have tickets, we will see you at the Last Night at Vernetti on Thursday! If you can’t make it but still want to support the bistro light project and additional placemaking efforts — things that make Larchmont a cool place — you can email us [email protected]

The Larchmont Bistro Lights project is a joint effort of the Larchmont Village BID and the Larchmont Boulevard Association. Thanks to the generous donations of the following donors who contributed to the first phase of the project and got first set of lights installed along the Boulevard: American Commerical Properties, Wayne Hughes/Marvin Lotts; ARBA Group; City Council District 13 (under former City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell), Christina Development; Arash Danialfar; Hancock Park Homeowners Association; Thomas Kneafsey; Larchmont Buzz; Meyer/Blumenthal Family; Mick McCullough; Mizrahi Family; Muto-Little Costume; The Rubinfeld Family; Simms Development Company; Wilshire Rotary; and the Windsor Square Association.