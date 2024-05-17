Music, Music, Music – Weekend Events for May 17-19

Although many of our local-ish events this weekend focus on music, another great option is the Natural History Museum’s annual Bug Fair, which runs both Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19.

Some weekends the events on our Larchmont Buzz Calendar tend to cluster around a holiday theme, some weekends there’s a little bit of everything, and some weekends other kinds of themes develop. This week it’s the latter, with four of our ten highlighted events involving music in some way (and three of those are at the Ebell of Los Angeles and/or the Wilshire Ebell Theatre). Sounds great to us – play on!

Friday

11:30 am – 9:00 pm – POKE WITH A PURPOSE: SWEETFIN FUNDRAISER FOR THRIVE IN JOY NICK FAGNANO FOUNDATION – Sweetfin Poke Larchmont (135 N. Larchmont Blvd.)

This is the second day of a two-day fundraiser hosted by Sweetfin to benefit the Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation. During the event, 30% of all affiliated sales will be donated to Thrive in Joy… [Read More]

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm – EINSTEIN AND MARGARITA – Wilshire Ebell Theatre

A play about a great love and the atomic bomb. Starring Ksenia Rappoport and Alexei Serebryakov Parking for this event limited, so please plan ahead. For all ticket sales and inquiries please click…[Read More]

Saturday

9:30 am – 5:00 pm – 38TH ANNUAL BUG FAIR – Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

Over one million species. Only one Bug Fair. Join NHM for a two-day festival (running both Saturday and Sunday this weekend) celebrating our winged, multi-legged, and squirmy friends for the 38th annual Bug Fair! Visit a variety of exhibitors and see everything from exotic insect collections to amazing bug-related products. Experience up-close encounters with crawly creatures, learn all about insects… [Read More]

10:00 am – 1:00 pm – LAUSD REGION WEST STEAM FEST – Fairfax High School (7850 Melrose Ave.)

Art exhibits, food trucks, keynote speaker, hands-on activities, live entertainment, mobile museums, free raffles and prizes, robotics demonstrations, student performances…and more! Free and no registration required! [Read More]

2:00 pm – 9:45 pm – PUBLIC STAR PARTY – Griffith Park Observatory



Once a month, the Observatory partners with local telescope groups to share their telescopes and knowledge with the public. With dozens of telescopes on the lawn, there’s always something to… [Read More]

6:00 pm – 9:00 pm – HEIDI DUCKLER DANCE PRESENTS HERALD IN, EXAMINE THROUGHOUT – Los Angles Herald Examiner Building (1111 S Broadway)

Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD), the premier site-specific dance company in Los Angeles, is delighted to announce its upcoming interactive performance against the stunning backdrop of the Herald Examiner Building and… [Read More]

Sunday

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – TWO: THE EBELL CHORALE SPRING CONCERT & RECEPTION – Ebell of Los Angeles

Join the Ebell Chorale, one of the oldest women’s choirs in Los Angeles, for an afternoon of music and reflection at “Two: The Ebell Chorale Spring Concert & Reception.” Through… [Read More]

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm – MUSIC: LOREN L. ZACHARY NATIONAL VOCAL COMPETITION – GRAND FINALS – Wilshire Ebell Theatre

Opera stars of tomorrow shine in a free concert! Each young artist will sing two operatic arias and compete for prizes totaling $50,000 accompanied by the piano artistry of Brent McMunn. [Read More]

4:30 pm – 7:00 pm – CURATOR CONVERSATION – HOLLYWOODLAND: JEWISH FOUNDERS AND THE MAKING OF A MOVIE CAPITAL – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Join the Academy Museum for a book signing and conversation with author Neal Gabler in honor of opening day of the Academy Museum’s exhibition, Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making [Read More]

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm – TONALITY CONCERT: YOU ARE NOT ALONE – Ebell of Los Angeles

A concert by Tonality that dares to shatter the silence surrounding mental illness and challenge society’s labels on those who battle with unseen struggles. Through… [Read More]

Movies

As usual, there’s always something interesting playing on one of our local-ish big screens. This weekend, the options include silent movies, fascinating foreign films, recent award winners, and cult hits. See an old favorite…or explore something new!

Friday

7:30 pm – Minari – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

7:30 pm – Saturday Night Fever – New Beverly Cinema

11:50 pm – Kill Bill, Volume 1 – New Beverly Cinema

Saturday

11:00 am – The Spirit of the Beehive – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

1:30 pm – The Gun Woman & The Stampede (Silent Double Feature) – Autry Museum of the American West

2:00 pm – Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday – New Beverly Cinema

6:30 pm – Mallrats & Clerks (Double Feature) – New Beverly Cinema

7:00 pm – Bram Stoker’s Dracula – American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater

7:00 pm – Paris is Burning + Afterparty – Philosophical Research Society

8:00 pm – Woman of Fire (화녀) – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

11:59 pm – The Cook, The Thief, His Wife and Her Lover – New Beverly Cinema

Sunday

1:00 pm – Canola (계춘할망) – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

2:00 pm – Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday – New Beverly Cinema

3:00 pm – Lunch – Holocaust Museum Los Angeles

6:30 pm – Mallrats & Clerks (Double Feature) – New Beverly Cinema

7:30 pm – RRR – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures



Finally, these are, of course, just a few of the many events you’ll find every day of every week on our Larchmont Buzz calendar. If you don’t see what you’re looking for here, be sure to check the full calendar for workshops, art openings, things to do with your kids and teens, all the happenings at our local libraries and museums…and much much more!

Have a great weekend!

