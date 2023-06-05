Three Living Legends

The Arts benefit our brains in so many ways, and many of our art venues are giving back to the communities they serve.

The world famous Hollywood Bowl opens its season with Janet Jackson on June 10. The special guest is Grammy winner rapper Ludacris. All proceeds from opening night benefit the LA Philharmonic and its Learning and Community programs.

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival starts on June 17. The season holds wonders for all including Jazz, Classical Music, Movie Music, salutes to outstanding musicians, fireworks and more.

Go to hollywoodbowl.com

Hollywood Bowl.

2301 N. Highland Avenue, Los Angeles.

The LA Opera closes its season with Renée Fleming in concert on June 10.

The evening also features The Emerson String Quartet and pianist Simone Dinnerstein. Renée Fleming is one of the most highly acclaimed singers of all time. The Emerson String Quartet is one of the world’s premier chamber music ensembles. Simone Dinnerstein pianist is widely acclaimed.

The soprano an advocate of the arts in healthcare will also spearhead a June 9 Arts & Health Week Summit at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. This month she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for Arts and Health by the World Health Organization.

“The powerful potential of music and arts for lifelong well-being is just beginning to be understood” said Ms. Fleming.

Tickets can be purchased at LAOpera.org

LA Opera

135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles.

On June 14 Captain Picard descends at The Wallis. The Wallis in partnership with Film Independent Presents An Evening with…Patrick Stewart. For more than 40 years Film lndependant has helped filmmakers get their projects made and seen.

The evening is moderated by Jonathan Frakes.

Sir Patrick will rewind through his work spanning the stage and screen, offering stories about his early days in the industry and his experiences on some of the most celebrated productions in history. He spent 27 years as a renowned actor with the famed Royal Shakespeare Company until the 1980s, when he moved to Los Angeles to star as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Emmy-winning “Star Trek” reboot “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” Sir Patrick has continued his long run as Captain Picard with his current show “Star Trek: Picard” and continues to play his beloved X-Men character, Professor Charles Xavier, most recently in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He is a three-time Olivier Award winner, and a Tony Award nominee for his legendary stage work, and has received multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations for his work across television and film.

Go to TheWallis.org/Stewart

The Wallis

9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills.

Postscript: I have interviewed the living legend Renée Fleming on numerous occasions. Smart and compassionate.

Post Postscript: By personal invitation from the living legend Sir Patrick Stewart several years ago, l attended his induction ceremony where he was honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

