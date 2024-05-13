Charming 1921 Bungalow in Larchmont Village

Sponsored

246 N. Ridgewood Place 3 Beds 1.5 Baths $1,900,000

Open Tuesday, May 14, 11 am – 2 pm

Attention to detail and immaculate care have been the hallmark of this charming 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom 1921 California Bungalow located a short distance from Larchmont Village. As you enter through the tall hedged gates, you’ll be greeted by lush gardens, mature trees, and a large shaded porch – a perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee.

The living space is adorned with a Batchelder fireplace adding historical charm while complementing pristine hardwood floors, original moldings and details throughout. The home’s new and vintage-inspired kitchen features the elegant curves of a bygone era with new appliances by Elmira Stove Works. A perfect combination of 1921 charm with today’s modern standards. Raised planter beds in the lush and verdant garden offer the opportunity for farm-to-table living and is perfect for the urban farmer. The outdoor covered patio provides a serene space for reading and entertaining, while the fully gated and private yard ensures peace and serenity.

The 300 sqft garage has been transformed into a studio space offering endless usage possibilities whether that be an art studio, home gym, or private home office. Maintained lovingly with updated systems, ample storage, and parking included, this soulful home is move-in ready.

