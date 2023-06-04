Just Listed – 120 N. Harvard Blvd. – Open Sunday & Tuesday!

Sponsored Post

You have to SEE it to BELIEVE it!

This 1909 Craftsman oozes charm and original details including pristine hardwood floors, original light fixtures, handcrafted built-ins including window seats, dining & breakfast room built-ins, coffered ceilings, pocket doors, wood windows and a wonderful front porch to greet all.

The open floor plan provides easy travel between rooms and spreads natural light throughout the home. True to its style, every inch is economical in space and functional in design.

There are 3 bedrooms plus an office and an art studio for special projects.

The light filled kitchen is located at the rear and provides easy access to the back patio through the adjacent laundry room.

Ideal for leisurely brunches or dining parties followed by conversations around the firepit, the HUGE lot has endless potential and is a gardener’s dream.

Situated mid-block on a wide street with views of the Hollywood Hills (and sign) among vintage homes. Central location provides easy access to Larchmont Village, Hollywood, WeHo, K-Town, Silver Lake and DTLA.

This one is a treasure for lovers of architecture and nature!

3 bedroom + office + 2 baths

1,803 sq ft x 10,256 sq ft lot

$1,399,000

120NHarvard.com

Open Sunday, June 4th from 2-5pm

Open Tuesday, June 6th from 11am-2pm

Offered by Anne Loveland,

Janet Loveland, and Sue Carr

Loveland Carr Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

251 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90004

(323) 460-7606

DRE#0146720

“Give us a call and let’s get moving!”

Sponsored Post