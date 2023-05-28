Open Houses Today!

Click on our Buzz Open House Calendar to see all the listings that are open today.

Even though it’s a holiday weekend and the official start to summer, there’s no rest for realtors and house hunters. A few new listings have been added to the long list of continuing listings are open today.



Quickly looking through the listings, we spotted one with a very cool double-sided Batchelder fireplace in a 1925 Spanish bungalow in Larchmont Village.

A dramatic double-side Batchelder-tiled working fireplace flows through to a dining at 516 N. Bronson Avenue. The home is open today from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. (photo from the MLS)

To see what else is open today, click on our Buzz Open House Calendar to see all the listings.

As always, realtor readers are welcome to list your open houses for everyone to see – it’s free! Just click the green “Submit Event” button on our Open House calendar page to get started or – even easier – just click here. The calendar is available all week – so be sure to add your Tuesday and Saturday open houses, too!