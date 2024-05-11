Prime Windsor Square Compound Available for Sale or Lease

JUST LISTED | 5 BED | 6 BATH | $3,750,000 |

301 South Lorraine Blvd. Prime Windsor Square Compund. Also available for lease unfurnished $15,000/month. 1-year term.



OPEN SATURDAY 5/11, 2PM – 5PM

OPEN TUESDAY 5/14, 11AM – 2PM

Set back on tree-lined Lorraine Blvd, one of the best streets of Windsor Square, this is the architectural compound you have been waiting for.

Sited by some of the most prestigious homes in the area. This timeless 1912 craftsman is where period charm meets modern living. The main house has been transformed, offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms plus library office, in addition to a guest house with kitchen over the garage making this the ideal work from home oasis.

Luxuriously updated to blend a classic architectural style with light bright design choices, not a dark craftsman in sight! This home offers warm light that fills the high ceilings, rich hardwood floors, original-era stained glass beveled windows and restored wooden paneling. Relax in expansive open concept living room with beamed ceilings as you cozy up to a handsome fireplace. Kitchen is a chef’s dream complete with top of the line, professional grade Thermador stove+hood, center island, walk-in pantry, expanding cabinets and farm sink. Entertaining awaits as French doors off the kitchen swing open to a serene and secluded large backyard with fireplace, outdoor kitchen, BBQ, tranquil waterfalls, and in-ground pool/spa. Additional enclosed side makes for a perfect play area.

Detached garage can be an at-home gym and the guest two room guest studio above offers a sunlight filled living space with its own full bath/bed/kitchen and office; perfect for a work at home office. Added modernization includes: EV charger so one can be chic and green, plus an electric driveway gate. Just blocks to the best that the Hancock Park area has to offer: Go Get em Tiger Coffee, Robert Burns Park, Great White and award-winning restaurants, shops and Farmers Market of Larchmont Blvd. Located in desirable 3rd Street School. This is the perfect retreat you’ve been waiting for.

301 Lorraine Blvd

5 Bed | 6 Bath

3,623 sq ft

16,235 sq ft lot

$3,750,000

Open Saturday, May 11 2-5 pm

Open Tuesday, May 14 11am – 2 pm

Ali Jack

Agent

DRE# 01952539

M: 213.507.3959

[email protected]

This property is the exclusive listing of Ali Jack at Compass.

