Ugly Bath to Chic Powder Room

Mission: Transform a client’s unused bathroom into a powder room they would want their guests to use….ON A TIGHT BUDGET

Solution: The first step was to construct a wall between the vanity area and the toilet. There was plenty of room in the space and this made the space feel more custom and private. Thankfully, we were able to install the new sink and toilet in the exact same locations. This saved us the cost of tearing up the concrete slab underneath the floor.

The next step was to source materials that would make a statement without breaking the bank. Because the architecture of the house is Mid-Century, I wanted to use materials that would honor that style.

Powder rooms can depart a bit from the rest of a house to make a statement and I decided to invoke an Italian mid-century vibe.

The material on the wall is a series of hand-cut chunks of honed Italian marble in irregular shapes with rough edges, mounted onto a mesh substrate. The mosaics are spaced to allow for larger grout areas, adding an unusual element to the overall design. And, because the mosaic is so bold it was only needed on one wall, reducing the overall cost.

Other budget decisions included fashioning the mirror frame from simple bronze moulding that is commonly used for tile trim in bathrooms. The vanity is a West Elm kids’ nightstand. The lighting was also budget-friendly.