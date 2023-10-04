A Wealth of Upcoming Productions

This fall season has already brought more theater than any reviewer could possibly absorb, and the coming two months are slated to bring an even greater bounty. Listed here are three dozen extensions of already-opened shows, current shows not reviewed by the Buzz and upcoming openings (including children’s shows). These are in addition to more than a dozen shows already reviewed by the Buzz that are still running; you can read about them here.

And, at the end, there’s a unique musical theater-related opportunity from the Library of Congress.

Fall into a show this season!

Extensions

An Infinite Ache at Beverly Hills Playhouse, through 10/8.

Kill Shelter at Theatre of NOTE in Hollywood, through 10/14.

Heroes of the Fourth Turning from Rogue Machine at the Matrix Theatre on Melrose Avenue.

Every Brilliant Thing at the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood, through 10/29.

Freud on Cocaine at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks, through 11/4.

Current

The immersive Measure Still for Measure at Boston Court in Pasadena.

Life Sucks from Interact Theatre Company at the Broadwater Main Stage on Santa Monica Blvd.

Bisexual Sadness at The Road Theatre in North Hollywood.

Queen of the Rumba at Casa 0101 in Boyle Heights

This Is Not a True Story from the Latino Theater Company at Los Angeles Theatre Center downtown

Jews Are 2 Much Fun at the Santa Monica Playhouse

Human Comedy at Actor’s Co-Op in Hollywood (a previous run was reviewed by the Buzz)

Openings

October 3: Hadestown at the Ahmanson downtown

October 4: The Fountain Theatre’s production of Lifespan of a Fact at the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura

October 6: Rise by Kimba Henderson at Company of Angels in East LA

Think & Imagine from Fierce Backbone at the Zephyr Theatre on Melrose Ave., a festival of original short plays over three nights (nine dates)

Love Among the Ruins at El Portal in North Hollywood

October 7:

The Thanksgiving Play from Ensemble Theatre Company at Santa Barbara’s New Vic Theatre

Dog Door from NEO Ensemble Theatre (this author’s playwriting home) at the McCadden Place Theatre

October 8: A Midsummer Night’s Dream at A Noise Within in Pasadena

October 10: Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright at Groundlings on Melrose Ave.

October 12: Kevin Flynn: Fear of Heights at the Odyssey in West LA

October 13: The Engagement Party at the Geffen Playhouse in Westwood

October 14:

Baby Foot from Rogue Machine at the Matrix Theatre on Melrose Avenue

Methusalem at The Actors Gang in Culver City

October 15: SHE at Antaeus Theatre Company in Glendale

October 17: Slow Thunder at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood

October 18:

The Angel Next Door at the Laguna Playhouse

Deathtrap at International City Theatre in Long Beach

October 19: Pedro Play from Cornerstone Theater Company at the Warner Grand Theater in San Pedro

October 20:

Sally Spectre, a spooky musical, at Theatre West in the Cahuenga Pass

Roger Q. Mason’s Hide and Hide at the 2023 Live Arts Exchange Festival downtown (reading, one night only)

BEFOK (or the Desperate Attempt to Impress Iñárritu) at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles.

Patient 13 at the Broadwater (Black Box) 6322 Santa Monica Blvd. (three nights only)

October 22: A Raisin in the Sun at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa

November 1: Inherit the Wind at the Pasadena Playhouse

November 10: Mama Mama Can’t You See at Studio/Stage on Western Ave.

November 11:

The Talented Tenth from the Robey Theatre Company at Los Angeles Theatre Center downtown

Radical or, Are You Gonna Miss Me? from IAMA Theatre Company at Atwater Village Theatre

November 12: Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green at the Fountain Theatre

Children’s Shows

October 7: Aladdin, The Princess, And The Magic Lamp at Theatre West’s Storybook Theatre in the Cahuenga Pass

October 29: Enchanted Sleeping Beauty: The Legend of Briar-Rose by the Nine O’Clock Players at the Assistance League Theatre on N. St. Andrews Place

ovember 21: Dog Man: The Musical at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City

November 25: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show at El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood.

Special Note for Lovers of Musicals

The Library of Congress relies on citizen volunteers to help digitize its vast collections. Currently underway is the digitization of their Sheet Music of the Musical Theater collection, spanning 1880 to 1922. Register and start transcribing lyrics that may not have been seen or heard in 100 years or more. (There are all kinds of other Library of Congress transcription opportunities, if you’re inclined to help make the world a better place for historians, researchers, and humans in general.)