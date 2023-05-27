Here’s another vegan Memorial Day recipe for you to enjoy this weekend. A savory one that epitomizes the start of bar-b-que season – because what’s a bar-b-que without a side of slaw? But not the usual heavy mayo laden cabbage variety. No, we’re changing things up.

Carrot and Kohlrabi Slaw with Shallot Thyme Dressing.

Slaws are as limitless as our imaginations. Here’s how this one came together.

I had fun, as always, at last week’s Larchmont Farmers Market perusing the spring vegetables, when I spied mounds of red and green kohlrabi at the Frecker Farms table. I’d only cooked kohlrabi and was curious if it could be eaten raw. When I asked the taste and texture uncooked here was the response. “It’s like a love child between broccoli and jicama.” Oh, my! “I’ll take four bunches please! And several bunches of rainbow carrots.” A slaw was forming in front of my eyes. I imagined bright herbaceous vinaigrette blanketing the veggies with a subtle onion flavor. I knew that I had shallots at home. I picked up thyme and chives at Country Fresh Herbs.

Now, here’s the thing about making a kohlrabi slaw. It’s more prep work than cabbage. You will need to peel the love child orbs and once grated, squeeze out the excess water in a cheesecloth or towel. Is the extra effort worth it? Absolutely! This may now be my favorite slaw vegetable. It’s crunchy and juicy at the same time. A softer texture than cabbage or broccoli, with a sweeter flavor that makes a perfect slaw to mound on sandwiches, burgers and dawgs as well as stand on its own as a side dish.

Please note that I hand grate the vegetables on a box grater for the best texture. It’s a good arm workout!

If you want to make this salad ahead of time, have all of the components prepped and stored separately in the fridge and then toss about 2 hours before serving. You can prep the veggies up to a day ahead. The dressing can be made several days ahead.

Carrot and Kohlrabi Slaw with Shallot Thyme Dressing

4 cups shredded and drained kohlrabi (3-4 bunches depending on size)

3 cups shredded rainbow carrots (3 bunches depending on size)

3 T shipped chives, plus extra for topping to serve

Shallot Thyme Dressing (recipe follows)

Make the dressing first and let sit at room temperature while you’re prepping the vegetables.

To prep kohlrabi, wash well and dry it. Cut off the ends at both sides. Peel the tough outer skin. Grate the kohlrabi on a box grater into a large bowl. Lay a double layer of cheesecloth or a kitchen towel in a colander and dump the grated kohlrabi inside.

Carefully lift the sides of the cloth and bunch up at the top and then twist. Squeeze as much water out of the veggies through the cloth as possible through the colander. Dump the drained kohlrabi into a large, clean, and dry mixing bowl. Measure to see if you have four cups.

Add the grated carrots and toss up to incorporate the veggies.

Add the chives and dressing to taste. I used all of the dressing. Taste for seasoning. Put in a covered container and store in the fridge an hour or two until time to serve.

To serve toss up in a serving bowl and top with additional chives and bits of chopped thyme. Enjoy!

Shallot Thyme Dressing

1/4 cup white champagne vinegar

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp fresh chopped thyme

1/2 shallot grated on a microplane

1/2 cup good extra virgin olive oil

Whisk together all ingredients, except for the olive oil, until fully incorporated. Slowly whisk in the oil until emulsified. Taste for seasoning. Refrigerate if not using immediately.