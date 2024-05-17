Tandoori Naan Chips with Indian Spiced Coconut Yogurt Dip (all photos from Deborah Brooks)

Asian Indian food is some of the most savory and varied of cuisines, as complex spice mixtures from different regions are at the crux of cooking. Think red tandoori and garam masala seasonings which is exactly what I did for this unique take on a chip and dip platter. I wanted to up the ante on the usual potato chips and French onion dip with this unique flavor combination. Each bite is an explosion of taste and texture on the palate. While the seasoning mixtures are distinct in taste, they do share a common bond with some of the spices and so compliment in their contrast, if that makes sense. I liken the compliment/contrast in flavors to eating at an Indian restaurant and ordering several dishes from different regions. Somehow the strong flavors of each dish make the meal that much more enjoyable and satisfying.

Making your own chips is relatively easy when baking them on a sheet pan in the oven. Plus less fat than deep fried. You also get to control how much salt is added. Fair warning, these chips are addicting!

Do try this chip and dip to add flavor and zest to any occasion. With the weather warming up, this appetizer would be a great addition to an outdoor get together with a chilled glass of Pinot Grigio to sip on.

Chef’s Tips:

I like to use store bought ready made mixtures for complex spice mixes. Feel free to make your own. Ready made Garam Masala is available at Ralph’s, local specialty food shops and online. This red tandoori mix, from Urban Accents, is available online.

Coconut yogurt, as the base, compliments the subtle heat of the garam masala. The brand pictured, Harmless Harvest, is my new favorite and available at most local markets.

I use vegan cream cheese to add body to the dip without the fattiness of mayonnaise. Violife just launched this new brick style plant based cream cheese and it’s a damn close replica to the dairy version.

I season both the chips and dip to my palate. Use my measurements as a guideline and adjust to your tastebuds accordingly.

Trader Joe’s Naan bread is amazing. It’s thicker than pita. Some of the chips are crispier than others. If you want a very thin, crispy chip, similar to store-bought, you can substitute pita bread that has been split open and then cut up, for the naan. You may need to adjust bake time. All ovens are different so make sure to keep an eye on the chips the first time you bake them.

Bake the chips directly on the metal sheet pan for crispiest chips.

For a low carb option, serve this dip with crudités.

Tandoori Naan Chips with Indian Spiced Coconut Yogurt Dip

Tandoori Naan Chips

You will need a pastry brush (I prefer silicone) and a large metal sheet pan

1 Package Trader Joe’s plain Naan bread (or naan bread or pita of choice)

1/3 cup good extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp red tandoori spice mix

1/2 tsp fine sea salt or to taste

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees

In a measuring cup or small bowl whisk the olive oil, tandoori spice mix and salt until well blended. The salt and spices don’t fully dissolve in the oil so you will need to whisk up as you go for even salt and spice coverage on the naan chips. Set aside.

Cut the naan bread into squares or whatever shape you choose. It can be long strips as well. I like a smaller chip for more marinade coverage, crisper chips and to avoid the dreaded double dip!

Have a sheet pan ready. Do not cover it with parchment paper. The metal pan helps the chips get crisper than with parchment.

Put some of the cut naan bread on a plate and lightly brush both sides and edges with the tandoori oil. You want to cover the bread completely but not over saturate. Move those pieces to the pan and continue until the pan is filled but bread is not overlapping. Leave a little room between pieces. Remember to whisk up the oil occasionally. If you bake the full package of naan it will take two trays to complete. If you run low on tandoori oil towards the end simply add a bit of oil and maybe a pinch of tandoori spice. FYI, the oil turns red so work carefully to avoid spills.

Put the sheet pan in the oven on the middle rack and bake 8-12 minutes depending on how dark and crisp you want the chips. Make sure to check at 7 minutes to see how your oven is baking. All ovens are different. No need to flip the chips.

When lightly browned and mostly hardened, there may be a few soft spots but they continue to harden out of the oven, remove pan from the oven. Let the chips cool on the pan for 10 minutes and then move to a cooling rack. When completely cooled, serve or transfer to a covered container. For the second batch, wipe out the pan and reuse or use a clean pan if you have 2 pans in your cooking arsenal.

Store the chips at room temperature.

Indian Spiced Coconut Yogurt Dip

2 cloves garlic, chopped

3/4 tsp salt or to taste

1 T fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup packed cilantro leaves

2 T Italian parsley leaves

1 1/2 cups plant based coconut yogurt

6 oz. Vegan cream cheese, softened to room temperature

2 -3 tsp garam masala or to taste