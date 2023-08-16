Alex’s Lemonade Stand at Levain Bakery Friday

Levain Bakery is teaming up with Chef Suzanne Goin and the Larchmont Charter School community to host an Alex’s Lemonade Stand at the bakery on Friday, August 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. to raise funds to fight childhood cancer.

“A few years after we started LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade, our kids got inspired to do their part in fundraising. With their friends at Larchmont Charter Elementary School, they started the Kids’ Campaign, where kids host lemonade stands and the money raised gets donated to the charity. Incredibly, the word spread and the Kids’ Campaign has raised over $240,000 to help cure children’s cancer!” Goin told the Buzz.

“This is all from KIDS helping other KIDS, which was very much the vision of Alex Scott, the founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. After a hiatus due to Covid, the Kids’ Campaign is back and we can’t wait for our stand this Friday in front of Levain Bakery on Larchmont. Levain will be generously donating the proceeds from the sales of their delicious lemon loaf for the day!” added Goin.

Goin and her daughter, Alex Lentz, will be on hand helping students and parents from Larchmont Charter School at the stand this Friday. Lentz has taken on the role of Chairwoman of the Kids Campaign.

“Raising money for the Kids Campaign has been a really meaningful part of my childhood. It was so empowering to be able to help sick kids and find a cure. Now, as a teenager, I want to rally other young kids to join us and see how good it feels to help others!” Lentz told the Buzz.

Goin and her business partner Carolyn Styne have a long history of supporting the charity. Inspired by an event in Philadelphia, Goin and Styne, along with Goin’s husband chef David Lentz, created LA Loves Alex’s Lemonade, a family-friendly afternoon culinary extravaganza where guests mingle with the gourmet chefs behind the dishes and taste fine dining from across the country. The event raised over $1.3 million raised in 2019. Their first post-covid event is planned for September 23 at UCLA.

“Levain Larchmont is proud to support our friends and will be donating the proceeds from the sales of the Lemon Loaf slices that day to Alex’s Lemonade,” a company spokesperson told the Buzz. The Lemonade Stand will be set up in front of Levain Bakery on Friday, August 18th from 3 to 5 pm.