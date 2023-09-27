Alicia Cohen Finalist in Inked Magazine Competition

Alicia Cohen, tattoo artist, is a finalist in Inked Magazine’s competition.

Alicia Cohen, a local Larchmont resident who might be best known for her family’s restaurant, Village Pizzeria, is also a tattoo artist. Even though the family sold the restaurant last year, after 25 years on Larchmont Blvd, we still keep in touch with the Larchmont Village residents and recently learned that Cohen is a finalist in Inked Magazine’s Inked Original competition.

Cohen has always been interested in tattoos and has worked on the art form for years. She decided to enter the contest on a lark having no expectations for winning. Getting this far in the contest has been really gratifying and confirmation of her talent.

“The contest has been has been really good for my esteem,” Cohen told us. Dealing with the challenges the pandemic presented to restaurants and then selling last year, has been a challenging journey for the family. “The competition is a testament that everything can change and life comes in waves, with peaks and valleys and you never know what could happen next!” said Cohen, adding that it has been “extremely cool to get this far with support from people.”

The competition is open to anyone to vote for the best artist and Cohen has been consistently voted to move to the next round, gaining her a place among the finalists. The winner will receive $20k and tell their story on the pages of Inked Magazine.

Voting is free but votes can also be cast with a donation that supports the New Freedom Project, a non-profit foundation that supports formerly incarcerated individuals, explained Cohen. “I think it’s great if people want to help out as well as vote, but there’s certainly no obligation to make a donation.”

Voting ends Thursday the 28th of September at 8 PM PDT. Click here to learn more about the competition and to vote.