Atwater Village’s Potted Closing

Potted, located in Atwater Village and one of our favorite local plant and garden stores, is closing after serving the community for 18 years. Thanks to our friends at the Eastsider for allowing us to reprint this story by reporter Barry Lank.

Atwater Village – It’s not that people haven’t been buying pots, plants, and other gardening items from Potted on Los Feliz Boulevard. In fact, after the store announced its liquidation sale on Thursday, May 11, the shelves were empty by the following Monday, said co-owner Annette Gutierrez.

But Gutierrez and her business partner Mary Gray plan on closing Potted by the end of June after 18-and-a-half years because … well, 18-and-a-half years is a while. And it’s not as if the economy has been a smooth ride recently, either.

“It’s a hard business to do, and we’re getting too old,” Gutierrez said.

The idea for the store began in 2004, when Gutierrez and Gray found an old, rundown pottery store at that location. Back then, the two women were both in the film business – Gutierrez as a screenwriter, Gray as a set decorator. But they were looking for some way to be their own bosses. On Jan. 1, 2005, they got the keys to the storefront, and Potted began.

They had a good run of nearly two decades – with customers that included film studios, renting out props. But now Gutierrez and her husband have property in Costa Rica near Playa Grande, and are setting up an Airbnb bungalow.

Gray, in the meantime, is going to travel and figure out her next business, Gutierrez said.