Backstage With the Buzz – A Goldilocks Moment

Backstage with the Buzz writer Shelia Tepper offers four must-see events, find the one that’s just right for you!

Where should I go on September 23?

To all art attendees – it is A Goldilocks Moment. You must choose the perfect fit for you out of the many riches our city not only offers but on ones happening the same day on September 23. I’ll mention four.

Lucas Meachem in the title role. (Photo courtesy of the LA Opera) James Conlon (Photo courtesy of the LA Opera)



On September 23 our LA Opera has it’s opening night of the season with Mozart’s masterpiece “Don Giovanni” at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The LA Opera opens it’s 2023/24 season with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Don Giovanni conducted by Music Director James Conlon and starring baritone Lucas Meachem in the title role. Performances will take place from September 23 through October 15, 2023.

Not only at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion but the LA Opera will present free of charge a high definition live simulcast that night to audiences at La Miranda Community Regional Park and at the Santa Monica Pier. Since the opera is sung in Italian the simulcasts will feature subtitles in both English and Spanish. This is a gift to the city from the Board of Supervisors.

Tehvon Fowler-Chapman, Vice President, LA Opera Connects said:

“The Simulcast is a great way for LA communities to have a fantastic opera experience with their family and friends. We at LA Opera look forward to bringing this event together every year with the LA County Board of Supervisors, and this year is no different!”

Although no tickets are required for entrance at the free sites guests are encouraged to sign up in advance at LAOpera.org/OperaAtTheBeach or LAOpera.org/OperaInThePark to get important information about parking and the latest updates and to receive a free gift at the event.

Seating at both locations is general admission. Attendees are advised to bring their own seating and to arrive early both for pre-performance picnicking and to secure the best viewing areas. There will be arts and crafts activities for families to enjoy before the simulcast begins. Outside alcoholic beverages are not allowed. Pets are not allowed.

Tickets for Don Giovanni at the Music Center begin at $24 and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at LAOpera.org, by phone at 213.972.8001, or in person at the LA Opera box office at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90012). For disability access, call 213.972.0777 or email [email protected].

John Legend (Photo courtesy of the LA Philharmonic)

The Hollywood Bowl is presenting John Legend. On Saturday, September 23, John Legend will reprise his recent sold-out performances at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a special one-night-only concert at the Hollywood Bowl. “An Evening with John Legend: a Night of Songs and Stories at the Hollywood Bowl” sees Legend joined by a full orchestra and gospel choir. This special event will feature spectacular reimaginings of his greatest hits as well as selections from his album LEGEND (Solo Piano Version) recently released via Republic Records.

The Crest Theatre will reopen as UCLA Nimoy Theatre

On September 23 the Crest Theater will reopen as the UCLA Nimoy Theater named in honor of artist, actor, director, and philanthropist Leonard Nimoy. It will be used as a home base for CAP UCLA’s eclectic, interdisciplinary performing arts programming. Those behind the 300-seat venue hope it will soon become a crucial part of L.A.’s vibrant although still pandemic-challenged live arts landscape.

Opening Night of CAP UCLA’s Inaugural Season at The Nimoy featurin Grammy-winning poet, spoken word artist, and songwriter J. Ivy joined by singer Tarrey Torae and guest musicians as part of the first installment of Poetry Uncut. Contact the ticket office by phone at 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

Then we have the opening night of the closing season of Jacaranda. A bitter-sweet evening on yes September 23. We sadly celebrate all the glorious music we have heard and will hear during this last season.

We do have such riches for our Goldilocks to choose from.

What are you selecting?



Backstage with the Buzz is written by Sheila Tepper, Producer Cultural Programming. Sheila has lived in the Larchmont area for fifty years, among her passions have been passing legislation for children with disabilities and interviewing outstanding artists appearing in the Los Angeles area.

PostScript: I went to the Nimoy before it was the Crest.