Backstage With the Buzz – Creating Enchantment Through Dance

Storytelling through dance has been on earth since memories have been passed down throughout the ages and through archaeological findings.



Dance at The Music Center is bringing us a sliver of that history with amazing choreographers and dancers of today.



This season there is a focus on women.



Brava!

The Music Center claims this is its boldest season yet in its 23/24 season of Gloria Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center.

Today’s outstanding dance company’s perform works inspired by legendary figures and compelling stories from John Coltrane’s version of “My Favorite Things” and Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring to an immersive telling of Leo Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina and a portrait of iconic Argentinian ruler Eva “Evita” Perón. This extraordinary lineup of performances and events will captivate and inspire you like never before. Experience bold performances, talks, classes, special events and more. Be a part of it!



The season opens with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago dancing to a mixed repertory including an interpretation of Richard Roger’s “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music.



The next production called The Rite of Spring & Common Ground[s] is very exciting to me because I did see Pina Bausch’s Rite Of Spring when she was here for the 1984 LA Olympics – plus I was able to meet her. It will be performed by a company of 34 dancers from 14 African countries. It is paired with a new work created by two women.



Then we have the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater not only performing but also starting a multi-year residency at The Music Center. How great is that.



My greatest love, The Joffrey Ballet, will be here in June performing Anna Karenina. An amazing piece of art, dancers, storytelling and choreography.



The closing group Ballet Hispánico will dance the story of Eva “Evita” Perón.

Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa explores the legacies of this controversial woman.

Purchase tickets online or by phone at (213) 972-0711. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Box Office. Tuesday-Saturday 10 am-6 pm.

Backstage with the Buzz is written by Sheila Tepper, Producer of Cultural Programming. Sheila has lived in the Larchmont area for fifty years, among her passions have been passing legislation for children with disabilities and interviewing outstanding artists appearing in the Los Angeles area.

PostScript: Below is a photograph of me with Alvin Ailey taken at Mayor Tom Bradley’s office.