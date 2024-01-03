Christmas Tree Recycling

Soon we will have to say goodbye to this lovely Douglas Fir tree that came from the Wilshire Rotary Christmas tree lot. LA Sanitation offers curbside collection of trees for recycling into compost and mulch.

It’s time for our annual reminder of how to recycle your Christmas tree, assuming it’s a real tree. Some artificial trees can be recycled but presumably, you will use the tree year after year, which is the whole point of an artificial tree. Speaking of which, we found an interesting post from the mobile app Dash Board Earth on why real trees may be better for the environment, and recycling the trees into compost and mulch is one of the reasons. LA Sanitation will chop up the trees turning them into compost and mulch that is made available to residents for free.

But, the debate over artificial or real is a topic for next year, so back to how to recycle the one you have. LA Sanitation offers several options for curbside collection.

3 ways to schedule Christmas tree collection:

Call our 24-hour Customer Care Center at 1-800-773-2489

Visit MYLA311 website and create a “Bulky Items” ticket and select “Christmas Tree” in the drop down menu

Create a request by clicking the green SERVICE REQUEST tab on the right of the screen of our homepage. Create a “Bulky Items” ticket and select “Christmas Tree” in the drop down menu.

Before you recycle your Christmas tree:

REMOVE all decorations, and tinsel, and stand from the tree.

CUT* the tree into pieces, if needed, to fit into a green bin.

PLACE the tree pieces inside the green bin and put out for regular pick-up on collection day.

*If your Christmas tree is too big to cut and place inside the green bin, simply place the tree curbside next to your green waste bin on collection day.

Fire Station Christmas tree drop-off



Or, if you prefer, you can take your trees to Fire Station 29 until January 12, 2024. Be sure to remove all decorations, tinsel, and the stand from the tree prior to dropping it off. They will not be accepting holiday wrapping and packaging material.

FIRE STATION #29

4029 Wilshire Boulevard – 90010 – Hancock Park

(213) 485-6229

Flocked trees and artificial trees can’t be recycled. They should be placed in the black container to go to the landfill.

If you have other holiday trash like holiday wrapping paper, cartons, cardboard, plastics 1,2, & 5 and gift boxes, those are also recyclable and should be placed in the blue bin.



Styrofoam®, other expanded polystyrene products and plastics 3,4,6 &7 are not accepted in the blue bin. Here’s the link to the blue bin program: Blue Bin Recycling (lacitysan.org)