Customland Airbrush and Embroidery Studio

Best friends and artists Geege Veltre and Halsey Chaplin founded Customland, an airbrush and embroidery studio and independent label consignment shop at Larchmont Blvd. and Melrose Ave.

We love writing stories about local small businesses doing innovative things in our neighborhood. If you are curious about customizing clothing and up-cycling your wardrobe, you need to meet Giovanna “Geege” Veltre and Halsey Chaplin, founders of Customland, an airbrush and embroidery studio and independent label consignment shop at Melrose Ave. and Larchmont Blvd.

We first met the two best friends and artists at their shop last March, when Jade Ikeda, creator of Larchmont Neighbors, invited us to see her new line of comfy sweats embroidered by Veltre. The day we stopped in, Veltre and Chaplin were hosting a clothing swap and pop-up sale in the parking lot next to their shop, celebrating their one-year anniversary and showcasing their work and items from friends and other artists.

Hand embroidered sign! Jade Ikade with her hand embroidered Larchmont Neighbors clothing Geege Veltre and Halsey Chaplin, co-foudners of Customland

We have since seen Veltre’s embroidery handiwork at the opening of Beyond Yoga, where she was personalizing cloth bags for customers. Veltre is also an official embroidery artist for Levi’s, the corporate owner of Beyond Yoga, so we hope she’ll be back in the shop for more events if you missed the opening.

We love our personalized “Buzz” shopping bag, embroidered by Geege Veltre at last month’s opening celebration of Beyond Yoga.

“Our airbrush and embroidery services allow customers to customize their clothing and accessories with unique designs and images,” explains the Customland website. “We also have vintage clothing, a curated blank garments section, or you have the option to bring your own garments in for customization. As well as our custom creations we offer a wide selection of independent label clothing and accessories.”

Customland features a wide variety of clothing for everyone Custom patches were added to t his sweater Designer Paul Frank commissioned Veltre and Chaplin to make the custom patches for a special event. Paul Frank patches mixed with others completely transform this sweatshirt While we were at the shop, Veltre embroidered these webs on this jean jacket for a customer.

Veltre and Chaplin see their Larchmont space as a place where they can also help promote the artistry of others.

“We also believe in building a strong community around creativity. We regularly host events such as clothing swaps and workshops, where customlanders can come together, share their style, and learn new techniques,” they wrote on their website.

The shop is jammed packed with unique one-of-a-kind items and the proprietors are more than help you personalize items to suit your personal style.

Customland is located at 5627 Melrose Ave Los Angeles CA. Store hours are Wednesday through Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Check their Instagram for special events. This week they were working at Thick Thrift LA, LA’s first all-plus-size flea market.