Five Experiences to Enjoy at The Ebell’s Community Open House This Sunday

The Ebell of LA is swinging open its historic, wrought-iron doors for a day of arts & culture discovery for the whole community with its open house on Sunday, September 24 from 10 am to 3 pm.

The Ebell of LA is swinging open its historic, wrought-iron doors for a day of arts & culture discovery for the whole community with its open house on Sunday, September 24. As members, we get to see the inside and behind the scenes all the time but if you’ve ever been curious about the Renaissance-inspired campus, or the women who make up its membership, be sure to stop by and bring your family, for a visit you won’t forget.

This historic iron front gate of The Ebell will be open for visitors on Sunday.

Not sure what to expect? Here are five fun options to explore during your visit:

Enjoy a live performance from one of FIVE local performance groups. From theatre to dance, to opera and even a paint out, you’re sure to be thrilled by skills and talent here in our own community.

Towne Street Theatre, LA’s Premiere African American Theatre Company (all day)

California Art Club Paint Out (all day)

LA County High School for the Arts (10 am & 12:30 pm)

Leigh Purtill Ballet Company (11 am)

The Ebell Chorale (12 pm)

National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS), Ariana Prappas (1pm)

Pacific Opera Project (2 pm)

Get the behind-the-scenes scoop on a guided campus tour. Built in 1927, The Ebell’s campus is an architectural gem. Don’t miss this opportunity for a docent-led tour providing all of the details and fun stories behind the fixtures, furniture and more!

Get to know the members of The Ebell. Members of The Ebell of Los Angeles are volunteers who serve as stewards of the organization’s mission and of the historic campus and art collections. They donate their time throughout 18 committees responsible for various aspects of the mission to inspire women and build community through arts, culture and education. Members will be on site guiding tours and answering all of your questions. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the organization who has been supporting women in Los Angeles for more than a century!

Ebell members welcome guests in 2022 at a table filled with information on activities.

Get crafty! Explore the art-making opportunities available throughout the open house. From making friendship bracelets (P.S. Swifites, did you know that Taylor filmed one of her music videos at The Ebell?), to D.I.Y buttons, and color-in postcards, you and the kids will have the opportunity to make something you’ll be sure to show off proudly.

Learn about all of the ways that you can get involved in your local arts scene. The Ebell is all about creating space for the community to gather, and this weekend, The Ebell’s dining room will transform into an informational fair hosting local groups from all around Los Angeles. Be sure to take a stroll through the room and connect with organizations whose creative work piques your interest.

See you there!

The Ebell of Los Angeles Community Open House

Sunday, September 24 at 10 am – 3 pm

(see above for individual performance times)

The Ebell of LA: 4400 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Free parking on Lucerne Blvd. and parking lots