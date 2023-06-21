Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village News

Free Gelato This Friday at Bacio di Latte

By Patricia Lombard
Bacio di Latte at 141 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd. will be serving free gelato this Friday.

Bacio di Latte is offering free gelato this Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to celebrate the opening of their Larchmont Village shop, which has been wildly successful judging from the lines outside the store. Customers can choose any flavor served in a piccolo cup or piccolo sugar cone at the Larchmont shop only.

Larchmont is the second Bacio di Latte location in Los Angeles, the other is in Century City, for the company founded in 2011 by two Italian brothers who now live in Brazil, where there are more than 200 gelato shops.

Bacio di Latte, which translates to “kiss of milk” in Italian, features locally sourced ingredients and is made fresh every day in the large Italian gelato machines. Customers can choose to eat their gelato in compostable cups with traditional wooden spoons, or served in sugar cones or waffle cones that are also made fresh daily.

If you haven’t been yet, now you have no excuse, after all it’s free!

Bacio di Latte at 141 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombardhttps://larchmontbuzz.com
Patricia Lombard is the co-editor and publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
Previous article
Local Company Warehouse Sale

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Articles

Load more

Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

[email protected] [email protected]

(323) 741-4651
584 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90004

© 2023 Larchmont Buzz | Privacy Policy

.printfriendly { padding: 0 0 60px 50px; }