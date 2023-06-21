Free Gelato This Friday at Bacio di Latte

Bacio di Latte is offering free gelato this Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to celebrate the opening of their Larchmont Village shop, which has been wildly successful judging from the lines outside the store. Customers can choose any flavor served in a piccolo cup or piccolo sugar cone at the Larchmont shop only.

Larchmont is the second Bacio di Latte location in Los Angeles, the other is in Century City, for the company founded in 2011 by two Italian brothers who now live in Brazil, where there are more than 200 gelato shops.

Bacio di Latte, which translates to “kiss of milk” in Italian, features locally sourced ingredients and is made fresh every day in the large Italian gelato machines. Customers can choose to eat their gelato in compostable cups with traditional wooden spoons, or served in sugar cones or waffle cones that are also made fresh daily.

If you haven’t been yet, now you have no excuse, after all it’s free!