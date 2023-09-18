LAPD Shuts Down Larchmont Village Party House

Over 300 underage teens were turned away from a party Friday evening when the LAPD shut down the party house at 300 N. Plymouth Blvd in Larchmont Village.

To the delight of all the neighbors surrounding the party house at 300 N. Plymouth Blvd in Larchmont Village, the LAPD shut down not one but two parties over the weekend.

The weekend’s shutdowns began when residents notified LAPD that a party was planned for Friday evening. There were approximately 350 mostly underage teens in attendance when officers arrived.

It was a meticulously planned operation by LAPD Olympic Division who were in touch with neighbors, explained Sam Uretsky, a Larchmont Village resident who has been active in efforts to enforce the city’s party house regulations. Residents of the block were asked to stay off the street while officers dealt with the party.

“There was a true spirit of camaraderie. LAPD’s efforts were led by Senior Lead Officer Joe Pelayo along with Sergeant Guerrero,” Uretsky told the Buzz.

According to Uretsky, LAPD posted a Notice of Violation on the front door of the residence with property manager Errol Webber signing the Notice. The property was cited based on violations of the existing Party House Ordinance and the existing Noise Ordinance.

Neighbors were heartened to see LAPD respond with a helicopter circling overhead, and a line of officers moving partygoers off the street and out of the area. LAPD officers were in neighbors’ backyards recording noise levels. According to residents, even with the doors and windows of the residence shut, readings topped out at about the 65 dB level.

But there was another party to shut down on Saturday, actually two, but one was a small family birthday party that took place without incident. Later that day, the LAPD arrived as the party organizers were setting up. Once organizers were unable to provide valid permits, the LAPD shut down the party.

Residents, who call themselves the North Plymouth Coalition, began sounding the alarm about this house four months ago. The number of residents involved has grown from eight to over 50. They have enlisted the assistance of the Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association, the Windsor Square Association, the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council and Land Use Committee, the Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, the City Attorney’s office, the offices of State Senator Durazo and State Assembly Member Zbur, and City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martinez to address the matter and end activities at the house.

“We are grateful,” said Uretsky, speaking on behalf of the residents and the coalition of the neighbors.

Residents are hopeful that repeated enforcement actions by the LAPD will result in fines and penalties for all those involved in staging the parties and that the LA City Attorney’s office will bring suit against all the individuals involved in operations including the owners of the property.