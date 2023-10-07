Larchmont Family Fair “Fun For Everyone” Sunday, October 29

The Larchmont Fair Fair is Sunday, October 29 from noon to 5 pm. (photo from 2022)

The Larchmont Family Fair is just three weeks away!

Set for Sunday, October 29, 2023, with festivities planned from 12 noon to 5 p.m., this year’s fair will feature traditional favorites including a costume contest, dance performances, booths, inflatables, and some new additions like the beer garden, which debuted last year’s fair.

The beer garden will be located in the city parking lot with the clock tower along with a food court. Also new this year, the Sunday Farmers Market will take place in the Bank of America parking lot near First Street during the same hours of the fair, 12- 5 p.m. Look for some fun additions like Bob Baker’s Marionettes wandering around the fair entertaining our youngest neighbors.

“Larchmont’s Got Talent,” sponsored by Rhodes School of Music, will be holding tryouts for the contest on Saturday, October 21 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Coldwell Banker office at 251 N. Larchmont. Everyone is invited to participate and compete for prizes — First prize wins $500, second wins $300 and third wins $200.

Larchmont Boulevard Association board members Melissa Farwell and Sharon Sweeny who are organizing the fair this year told the Buzz they were adding new elements to the Fair and improving the successful aspects of previous fairs. Proceeds from the Family Fair support the LBA’s efforts to beautify the boulevard and enhance Larchmont as a local shopping destination, like the installation of the bistro lights.

Sweeney and Farewell told the Buzz they are working with the ride vendor to investigate using a single ticket system, like a wristband, to reduce ticket lines. This year, visitors will see the booths placed back in the middle of the street in an effort to open the street for easier access to Larchmont Blvd businesses. Also, new this year, Larchmont Blvd businesses and LBA members are invited to have a booth, in addition to the usual practice of only allowing nonprofits. The Larchmont Buzz is taking advantage of that offer and planning to be at the fair collecting plastic for recycling in partnership with Ridwell.