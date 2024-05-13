Larchmont Village and Television City Meetings

A map of the City’s Housing Element presented to the GWNC Land Use Committee last fall.

Several significant projects in the neighborhood and close by have hearings scheduled this week and beyond. Fortunately, all the meetings are virtual so residents can participate in the discussions via Zoom.

First up is the Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association’s Semi-Annual meeting, on Tuesday, May 14 at 7 pm on Zoom.

There will be a special Presentation by Cindy Chvatal of United Neighbors regarding the City’s housing development plans for Larchmont Village as well as updates on the status of plans for development at 507 N Larchmont, according to Charles D’Atri, president of the LVNA.

Residents are asked to register in advance for the meeting at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcu2vpzIuE9KP1ukQHKX2yVtWemI-3s4E or contact the LVNA at [email protected] Renderings courtesy of Foster + Partners and Television City

Next is the public hearing on the proposed expansion of Television City Studios owned by Hackman Capital on Wednesday, May 15 at 9:30 a.m. The project is located at 7716-7860 Beverly Blvd on the 25+ acre site at Fairfax and Beverly Blvds. Most recently, the project has been redesigned by Foster + Partners and reduced in size but there is still opposition to the project from the Beverly Fairfax Community Alliance, which includes The Grove and the Original Farmers Market and Neighbors for Responsible TVC Development. The project has been endorsed by the Los Angeles Conservancy and the MidCity West Neighborhood Council.

Options to Participate in the virtual hearing:

By phone: (669) 900 – 9128 or (213) 338 – 8477. When prompted,enter the MeetingID: 87371406111#

With a PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone, or Android, click on this URL:

https://planning-lacity-org.zoom.us/j/87371406111

Enter Meeting ID: 873 7140 6111 and Passcode: 139966

You will be auto-muted when entering the meeting. To comment on an agenda item, click the raise hand icon (Webinar) or press *9 (Phone) to “raise your hand” virtually following staff calling the item. The meeting’s agenda will be provided no later than 72 hours

before the meeting at planning4la.org/hearings. Virtual meeting instructions will be provided on the meeting agenda. Click here for links to the case documents. A sports bar/restaurant is being proposed at the former Brother Collateral Pawn Shop at 5901 Melrose Avenue

Next month, on Thursday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m., a City Zoning Administrator will be reviewing the request from the developer of The Pawn Shop, a proposed sports/bar and restaurant that takes its name from the former longtime owner of the property, Brother’s Collateral Pawn Shop.

The developer, Diego Torres-Palma, of Ventana Ventures, is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to allow the sale and dispensing of a full line of alcoholic beverages at the proposed new restaurant and sports bar at 7,808 square foot restaurant, with 260 interior seats, and occasional live entertainment with operating hours from 6:00 am to 2:00 am daily.

Since the project was first proposed last year, neighbors have been concerned about the proposed early morning and late night hours for the business and the lack of concrete parking plans among other things.



Options to Participate in the virtual meeting schedule for Thursday, June 6 at 9:30 a.m.

By phone: (669) 900 – 9128 or (213) 338 – 8477 When prompted,enter the Meeting ID: 85765192714#

With a PC, MAC, iPad, iPhone, or Android, click on this URL:

https://planning-lacity-org.zoom.us/j/85765192714

Enter Meeting ID: 857 6519 2714 and Passcode: 563278

You will be auto-muted when entering the meeting. To comment on an agenda item, click the raise hand icon (Webinar) or press *9 (Phone) to “raise your hand” virtually following staff calling the item.



The meeting’s agenda will be provided no later than 72 hours before the meeting at planning4la.org/hearings. Please note that virtual meeting instructions will be provided on the meeting agenda.