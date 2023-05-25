Levain Bakery Mural Taking Shape

The Levain Bakery Mural is starting to take shape. The mural is located on the side of the bakery’s new home at 227 N. Larchmont. The mural, showing familiar scenes of the Larchmont and nearby areas, is being hand painted on the exterior wall which borders the south side of the Wells Fargo parking lot.

“Janice [Chang] and her team are hard at work bringing our Larchmont mural to life; we hope to have the entire mural completed by June 7th,” Lorna Sommerville, a Levain representative, told the Buzz.

As to when we will start smelling delicious cookies baking in the ovens, Somerville said it might be closer to late June.

“While we aren’t ready to announce our open date (there are just too many variables with inspections to pass, training to do, etc), if everything goes smoothly, we expect to open late next month,” she said.

“The mural has been a true labor of love. We’re grateful for the support of the Larchmont community, whose enthusiasm and excitement for this project has been so touching; and reinforces to us just how excited we are to be joining such a special neighborhood,” added Sommerville.

The mural was approved by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs, which oversees mural permitting, and also won the support of the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council after the company made changes to the initial design to remove several Levain branding elements.

Below is the version that won the approval of the GWNC board meeting earlier this month. Comments on this version were almost entirely favorable, and although a question was raised about one remaining cookie image, both board members and meeting attendees said the item was small and generic enough, as well as located in a fairly non-prominent spot in the mural, that most people would not interpret it as advertising. After the brief discussion, the board voted by a margin of 11 votes in favor, zero opposed, and two abstentions to support Levain’s application.