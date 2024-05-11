Mother’s Day on Larchmont

Actually, there are only 2 shopping days left, we took this photo on Thursday!

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and Larchmont is ready to help you celebrate the moms in your life.

On Saturday morning, The Center for Yoga is hosting a family fun day with activities for kids from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. If you want to straight to shopping and your mom is into skincare and beauty products, you can both enjoy Levain cookies + mimosas at Malin+Goetz from 12 pm – 5 pm on May 11. Guests will receive a Levain cookie + mimosa with any purchase. plus, receive a complimentary fragrance discovery kit when you spend $85+.

Blue Mercury is having a sale on special Mother’s Day items and they are offering a gift with purchase if you spend $250.

There’s a Mother’s Day pop-up at Thirteen Lune with free cryo facials and hand massages from 12- 3 p.m. Blue Mercury Credo Skin Laundry

Credo is having an event with brands True Botanical and Westman Atelier as well as a gift with purchase. Skin Laundry is giving back $25 with a gift card purchase. Returning clients can get a discount on the signature power facial. They are also offering fifty percent off the Founders membership for the first month. And, a number of their products will be on sale for half off. Shorthand Velvet Flannel

For gifts, Shorthand, the perfect place to get a Mother’s Day card among other things, will also have some Mother’s Day bouquets for sale. Velvet is offering one of three different 100% cotton scarves as a gift with purchase. Flannel is also offering a silky gift with purchase. Chevalier’s Books Village heights Beyond Yoga Rothy’s

Chevalier’s Books has two sections of the store dedicated to gifts for moms. Village Heights invites you to “Sip and Shop” their curated collection of gift items. Beyond Yoga will have floral bouquets as a gift with purchase. And, they offer new customers a 20% discount. Rothy’s is offering a free wristlet ($100 value) with any purchase of $175 or more.

Diptyque will have a calligraphy artist on hand to help you personalize your gift. They have recently debuted a new collection of coffee-connected scents inspired by the Cafe Verlet in Paris, located across the street from their first shop. If you need help finding the perfect scent, the Scent Room has set aside a wide range of scents for all types of moms. Catbird Wittmore Faherty

Catbird is offering a 20% discount on their forever bracelet for two people who get zapped together. The shop will feature special floral decor and they will be serving bubbly drinks and treats. Wittmore has a selection of vintage gold bracelets and super soft tees. Res Ipsa has a great selection of one-of-a-kind limited editions. Faherty will be serving mimosas on Mother’s Day along with complimentary roses and a $50 gift card for every purchase of $250 or more.

And now for food! For your celebration, Sweet Lady Jane has a heart-shaped version of their famous triple berry cake and cookies. Erin McKenna’s Bakery has cookie kits and floral cupcakes for gluten-free moms. Sweet Lady Jane triple berry cake Sweet Lady jane cookies Erin McKenna’s cookie kit Erin McKenna’s cupcakes Holey Grail Donuts

On Sunday, Holey Grail is bringing back their original Hanalei tradition of gifting moms a free hot single (local honey, sea salt) donut on Mother’s Day, Satya Kline, mom of Holey Grail co-founders Niles and Hanna told the Buzz. All moms need to do is be present, have a kid in hand, or show us a picture of their kid(s).

And Baccio di Latte is debuting a new flavor, Raspberry Pistachio, just for Mother’s Day, Enjoy the best table on the street at La Bettola.

La Bettola is now open for brunch and serving some new cocktails. Suá Kitchen will be serving Fly by Jing dumplings, pan-fried to order. Fans may also get a chance to see founder, Jing Goa, who is celebrating Mother’s Day with her new baby.

We’re sure there’s more stuff that will happen impromptu since some of the businesses we visited said they were still working out plans for the weekend. Whatever you do, we hope you have a nice Mother’s Day weekend.