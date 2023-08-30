Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Non-Fatal Shooting at Melrose and Vine, Victim found at Pavilions Parking Lot

By Patricia Lombard
Screenshot from a KTLA.com report of the shooting incident at the Pavilions grocery store at Vine and Melrose.

Late Tuesday afternoon, at approximately 4:41 p.m., a man was shot while traveling in his car near the Pavilions grocery store at Vine and Melrose Avenue. According to LAPD media relations staff, a man was traveling in his car when he was shot by a male driver who took out a gun, fired at the man, then fled. First responders found the man injured in the Pavilions grocery parking lot and transported him to the hospital. As of this morning, when we spoke to LAPD, police were still searching for a suspect. KTLA described the suspect as “a 30-year-old man with a ponytail, who was last seen driving westbound on Melrose Avenue in a white four-door Toyota hatchback.”

Late Tuesday evening, KTLA reported that emergency responders found “a man believed to be about 35 years old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing when paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took him to the hospital.”

“Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot of the grocery store. Bullet holes were visible in the victim’s dark-colored vehicle.

“Details are limited and it is unclear what led up to the shooting, but authorities said the suspect is described as a 30-year-old man with a ponytail, who was last seen driving westbound on Melrose Avenue in a white four-door Toyota hatchback.”

 

(Click the arrow to view the video, there is a commercial ahead of the news report.)

