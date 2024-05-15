Over 2 Million Observations Made During City Nature Challenge

Western Fence lizard retains its title as the most common in Los Angeles County but at Buzz headquarters, the Sciurus Niger, the Fox Squirrel is the most common species.

More than 83,000 people across 690 cities in 51 countries on all 7 continents documented more than 2.4 million wildlife observations for the 9th annual community science initiative, The City Nature Challenge (CNC). In total, more than 65,682 species were observed, with the Mallard Duck coming in once again as the most popular around the world and the Western Fence lizard retaining its title as the most common in Los Angeles County.

Sciurus Niger, the Fox Squirrel is the most common species at Buzz headquarters. However, we have also reported observing the Western Fence Lizard and the Mallard Duck in recent years. Western Fence Lizard We hosted a family of Mallard ducks last year.

The City Nature Challenge invites people of all ages and interests to observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals, and fungi from April 26 – 29. Participants submitted pictures of wild plants and animals using the free mobile app, iNaturalist.

This year’s 2.4 million observations included sightings of more than 3,940 rare, endangered, or threatened species. The Challenge engaged more than 83,000 observers around the world, including 1,983 in Los Angeles County alone.

The City Nature Challenge started in 2016 as a competition between the Los Angeles and San Francisco metro areas, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM) and the California Academy of Sciences. This year it has expanded to 690 cities thanks to a network of organizers in India who brought 205 projects to the global effort, according to the CNC team.

Los Angeles County by the Numbers

Observations: 21,825

Species: 2,770 (including 70 rare/endangered/threatened species)

Observers: 1,983

Average number of observations per person: 11

594 people created their iNaturalist account since the beginning of April and collectively made 4,094 observations and recorded 260 species

Los Angeles County Highlights

Putting the “City” in City Nature Challenge

A peregrine falcon (Falco peregrinus) perched on a window ledge in Downtown Los Angeles, with lanes of traffic below – observed by new iNaturalist user max-kai-cheetahmom

Rare, Endangered, Threatened, or Endemic

Species Interactions

Insect larvae on a wasp, which may be an example of a parasitoid species or an opportunistic instance of an insect laying its egg on the wasp – observed by both boazsolorio and ectothermist at an event hosted by our partner, USDA Forest Service, in the San Bernardino Experimental Forest.

Western Fence Lizard (Sceloporus occidentalis) the second western fence lizard caught by a great egret in a 15-minute time frame at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden – observed by sorrykb

San Diego Alligator Lizard (Elgaria multicarinata ssp. webbii) eating a pillbug – observed by tmills

Animals on the Move

American Black Bear (Ursus americanus) strolling along a trail in the San Gabriel mountains- observed by new iNaturalist user kellypfs

Indian Peafowl (Pavo cristatus) watercolor-like image of a peacock in flight – observed by new iNaturalist user andysae at the L.A. Arboretum

Virginia Opossum (Didelphis virginiana) walking along the top of a fence in Long Beach – observed by new iNaturalist user thecapelutos

Virginia Opossum (Didelphis virginiana) possibly a young opossum out for a walk in Elysian Heights – observed by new iNaturalist user max-kai-cheetahmom

Over and Under the Sea

By-the-wind Sailor (Velella velella) in front of a sparkling blue ocean on Catalina Island- observed by panthalassaunited

California Aglaja (Navanax inermis) multicolored sea slug off Catalina Island – observed by panthalassaunited

Cute Factor

Black Phoebe (Sayornis nigricans) four juveniles sitting in a tree along the L.A. River, while the parents were nearby looking for food – observed by kimssight

Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus) adult and juvenile – observed by csj9999999 in Lakewood

Adult and young grebes, the fifth photo showing a juvenile sitting on the back of an adult – observed by trailblazr at Castaic Lagoon

World by the numbers

Observations: 2,436,844

Species: 65,682+ (including more than 3,940+ rare/endangered/threatened species)

Observers: 83,528

Most-observed species globally: Mallard duck (Anas platyrhynchos)

Cities: 690

Countries: 51

World highlights

The current landscape of urban biodiversity is poorly understood. As global human populations grow increasingly concentrated in cities, documenting urban biodiversity—and our impact on it—is a crucial part of understanding our shared future. Large pools of data, including those built by iNaturalist and natural history museums, aid in scientific research and help land managers make informed conservation decisions for humans to sustainably coexist with regional plant and animal life.

In 2023, the Challenge tallied more than 1.87 million observations, including over 2,570 rare, endangered, or threatened species; engaged more than 66,000 observers; and recorded 57,227 species worldwide. Next year’s City Nature Challenge — which celebrates its 10th anniversary — will take place April 25 – 28, 2025.

Urban nature initiatives at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County (NHM)

In the last several years, NHM has shifted its attention to include not just natural and cultural history, but living nature—specifically, the nature of L.A. With the 2013 addition of the outdoor Nature Gardens and their companion indoor exhibit, the Nature Lab, the museum has onsite venues that engage Angelenos in an investigation of the nature around them. Additionally, the museum’s Urban Nature Research Center (UNRC) and Community Science Program help spotlight ways to boost and sustain Los Angeles’ biodiversity. UNRC and Community Science Program initiatives include the City Nature Challenge, cofounded with the California Academy of Science; SuperProject, the world’s largest urban biodiversity survey; RASCals (Reptiles and Amphibians of Southern California); SLIME (Snails and Slugs Livings in Metropolitan Environments); BioSCAN (Biodiversity Science: City and Nature); Southern California Squirrel Survey; L.A. Spider Survey; and more. Visit NHM.ORG/nature for more information.