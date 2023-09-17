Prospr to Close Beverly Blvd Showroom

Prospr Beverly Blvd is closing, everything is discounted 40% while supplies last, shop early for the best selection.

“Celebrating 25 years in business we are announcing the CLOSING of our original Beverly Boulevard showroom. Moving out and up to bigger and better space. STORE CLOSING SALE STARTS MONDAY… We are offering 40% OFF EVERYTHING on this fully stocked home furnishings oasis at PROSPR 7407 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90036,” announced Prospr owner, and founder Randy Esada this weekend to longtime customers.

For the past six months, Esada has been running two locations, his Beverly Blvd showroom and his recently opened La Brea location. This weekend, he told the Buzz he’s decided to consolidate into his larger space on La Brea.



Closing the Beverly Blvd shop, which features Esada’s extensive collection of home decor items, means everything is going on sale for 40% off, while supplies last, the largest discount he’s ever offered. It’s a great time to shop for the holidays or just pick up something you’ve always wanted like that perfect flower vase, decorative pillow, or cashmere throw.

Prospr sale includes items by Lalique, Baccarat, Tiffany, Rose Tarlow, Nancy Corzine, Richard Shapiro, J. Robert Scott, Hendrix, Allardyce, Paul Ferrante, Dennis & Leen, Morbro, Nearman Weeks, Tony, Duquette, Villa Melrose, Scalamandre and Fortuny and more.

“We’ve been in business a long time and we really value our loyal customers,” Esada told the Buzz. Those longtime customers and followers have already been notified via email and social media.

“As a special consideration to neighborhood artists adversely affected by the writers strike, we want you to still be able to take advantage of the 40% off store closing discount, so by mentioning this Larchmont Buzz article, qualified buyers can pay 50% down and the other 50% will be charged to your card at the end of the strike,” Esada told the Buzz.

Promotion of the sale starts industry-wide next week so stop by Prospr soon for the best selection.