Sweet Lady Jane Opened Larchmont Today

Julie Ngu and Mathew Clarke were getting the Larchmont shop ready to open Friday when we stopped by late Thursday afternoon.,

At last, the wait is over. Sweet Lady Jane opened their Larchmont location today. Fans of their sweet and savory offerings can stop by for their soft opening as the owners, Julie Ngu and Mathew Clarke get acclimated to the street. They are working out the hours but are likely to open at 8 a.m.

The Larchmont bakery will have grab-and-go for slices of their famous triple berry cake. You can also pick up a whole cake too. And, there’s no need to order ahead, Ngu told us they will have them on hand. The bakery will also offer other Sweet Lady Jane signature treats like fully decorated cupcakes, brownies, and lemon bars along with some of the brand’s most popular items like curried chicken salad and turkey chili.

The Larchmont shop was built out by the previous owners of the company but never opened because the company abruptly shut down last December.

Ngu told us in March she hoped to open by the end of the month but things took a little longer. Since acquiring the assets of the shuttered company earlier this year from a bankruptcy trustee, Ngu, and Clarke have been busy re-opening shuttered bakeries to the delight of customers who have often greeted Ngu at the door with hugs.

“It has been so wonderful to have the support of loyal customers,” Ngu told the Buzz when we stopped by Thursday afternoon.

Ngu (pronounced “new,” the “g” is silent) has opend four locations, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Encino, and Calabasas. Now Larchmont and soon Melrose.

“We want to re-open Melrose even though it’s very close to Larchmont,” said Ngu. Melrose was the original location and holds special sentimental value.

Ngu purchased the bakery’s intellectual property, and its old recipes and has hired about two-thirds of the former employees, including the head baker, who worked with founder Jane Lockhart thirty years ago.

The couple were chosen over other bidders in large part because of their experience in the food industry, explained Clarke. Ngu is the CEO of Pacific French Bakery, which has four locations throughout Los Angeles and is known for its various Central American pastries and Clarke is a produce supplier.

“I am so excited to be on Larchmont. I respect all the bakeries,” said Ngu. “I think they are more bread-forward and we are more cake-forward so it’s slightly different.”