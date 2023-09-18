Taste of Larchmont Tonight!

HopeNet’s annual Taste of Larchmont is tonight from 6-9 p.m. Will call and tickets sales will in the pavilion located in the farmers market parking lot at 250 N. Larchmont Blvd. (photo from 2019)

The annual “Taste of Larchmont” is tonight from 6-9 p.m. Join friends and neighbors strolling down the blvd sampling bites from Larchmont eateries and raise funds for HopeNet, a network of thirteen local food banks. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the Taste of Larchmont Pavillion set up in the farmers market parking lot at 250 N. Larchmont Blvd.

Volunteers Patricia Carroll, Julia Christiansen, Jane Gilman, and Adam Rubenstein have been buzzing around for weeks gathering donations from local businesses for raffle prizes and a silent auction. The Buzz is a proud sponsor and donor to this Larchmont tradition that helps feed our neediest neighbors.

“We are excited to have so many generous donations from our local community,” HopeNet board member and raffle chair Patti Carroll told the Buzz. So many, that she has bundled a few special items together for the grand prize that she is calling a “Cozy Holiday Spirit Grand Prize.”

“It features dinner for 2 at Marino Ristorante — thank you Sal and Mario –, a Christmas Tree, Stand, and Wreath (valued at $300) from the Wilshire Rotary, Absolute Caviar – 4 Oz Tin Caviar, Blinis, Creme Fraiche and spoons, a case of Peake Ranch Pinot Noir donated by Gil and John Wagner and fabulous games from WE donated by Ron Reyes,” explained Carroll who also gave us a sneak preview list of all the silent auction items that will be available tonight.

Rebecca Fitzgerald MD – 3 laser treatments + 3 facials and oxygen treatments with a value of $1800. If this treatment is not right for you they will work with you to find the right treatment.

The Shade Store $500 certificate

Catered dinner in your home for 4 by chef Jose Vazquez. value $1500

YADA. Improve classes for 6 years and up. $375 Certificate x 3 (3 prizes)

YADA Buyout Party for you and up to 99 Friends On a Saturday , 11 AM at the Third Street Location x 3. $1000

VELVET by Graham and Spencer – $300 Gift Card and Shopping party with 4 of your friends. $25% off for friends + bites and bubbles, $500 value.

The Madeira Wine Tasting Experience for 4 on October 24. + Madiera Cocktails and Appetizers $220 value

Games. and puzzles. $125 from WE Games – Ron Reyes $125 + Value

Beyond Yoga $200 gift certificate with a Shopping in your home event for you and 8 friends. 20% discount for your friends,+ refreshments and special offers $400 value.

Joseph Phelps Insignia Wine 2007 – A Magnum – Score of 100 from Wine Advocate Value $700-$800

Advertise in the Larchmont Buzz- Header Ad for 4 months – Value $1600

HopeNet thanks all who contributed to the raffle and silent auction. It takes a village!