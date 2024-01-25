Volunteers Needed for 2024 Homeless Count

Volunteers are needed to assist with the city’s annual homeless count tomorrow evening, Thursday, January 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Volunteers are needed to assist the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council with the city’s annual homeless count tomorrow evening, Thursday, January 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The GWNC’s Outreach Committee is organizing volunteers for our local count. Every year it takes 50 volunteers to complete the Greater Wilshire Homeless Count, explained Jesseca Harvey, committee chair.

Volunteers in both the Greater Wilshire and Mid City West areas will be organizing efforts to count the census tracts in their respective neighborhoods.

As in previous years, the GWNC has partnered with the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) to serve as a site coordinator for this year’s count.

“We need your help to make sure that we have enough hands on deck!” said Harvey. “We still need 25 more people to sign up in order to hit that requirement!.”

Volunteers can go to www.greaterwilshire.org/count/ to sign up. Volunteers from the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council and the Mid City West Community Council conducted the 2022 homeless count for our local neighborhoods last night. (photos from GWNC and MCWCC)

Mid City West Community Council organizer, Lynda LaRose told the Buzz they already have enough volunteers.

As always, this is a strictly visual count and volunteers should not feel unprepared if they’ve never done it before.

The annual Los Angeles Homeless Count, conducted every January by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, covers every census tract in the city and requires hundreds of volunteers. This “point in time” census helps plan for and direct services to the thousands of people now living on our streets.

“This event is critical to ensuring our neighborhood receives a proportionate amount of resources to help our unhoused neighbors in our community,” said Harvey. “An inaccurate or under-attended Homeless Count means LAHSA may not have a complete picture of the needs of our slice of Los Angeles. Just a few hours of your time on Thursday means a year of impact. It is crucial that we come together for a fun and fulfilling night on January 25.”

Over the years, we have reported on as well as participated in the count. There are various ways to help out, all of which are relatively easy. The actual counting is done in pairs or small groups, and mostly from cars – and it takes just a couple of hours of your time. If you’ve ever wanted to help homelessness in Los Angeles, this is an easy way to make a difference.