June Events at The Ebell of Los Angeles – Author Conversations, Opera Recitals and a Blood Drive to Save Lives

The Ebell of Los Angeles, a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to honoring, supporting and empowering women, continues to serve the LA community with a full suite of arts & culture events throughout the month of June.

The following is a selection of some of the events hosted by The Ebell this month. For more information on these and other events at the Ebell in June, please visit Ebellla.org

Speaker Series Monday Lunch: Meet Dee Dee Myers (in conversation with Todd Purdum)

Monday, June 5, 2023, 11:30 am

Ebell Art Salon, 741 South Lucerne Blvd.

Widely known as the first female press secretary in the U.S., Dee Dee Myers’ career in politics, communications and entertainment has been an inspiration to women–and men–everywhere. Following her time in the White House under the Clinton administration, which inspired Allison Janey’s famed role as C. J. Cregg on The West Wing, Myers went on to become a political analyst, entertainment consultant, and head of communications and public affairs at Warner Brothers. She currently serves as a senior advisor to Governor Gavin Newsom and Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Her book, Why Women Should Rule the World, blends her memoir with an assessment on the crucial, but long-ignored, strengths that female leaders bring to the table. She is joined in conversation with her husband, Todd Purdum, a noted journalist and political correspondent (New York Times, Vanity Fair, The Atlantic).

Price: $60 (includes lunch) | Tickets & more information.

Author Talk: Sandra Tsing Loh and her, “Madwomen of the West” with Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, Melanie Mayron and JoBeth Williams

(Hosted by Writers Bloc)

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 7:30 pm

741 South Lucerne Blvd.

Sandra Tsing Loh is a playwright, radio host, actor, and author. She’s an expert on the world of menopausal women, as you might know from her landmark book, “Madwoman in the Volvo.” It follows then that her new play, “Madwomen of the West,” would feature four women of a certain age—and these terrific actors play the four women: Caroline Aaron (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Marilu Henner (“Taxi”), Melanie Mayron (“Thirtysomething;” “Jane the Virgin”), and JoBeth Williams (“The Big Chill;” “Poltergeist”). These women let loose. Besides the smoking, the drinking, and a bowl of gummies, there’s bewilderment and real exploration about life, men, ageing, and dealing with children whom we may or may not understand. Sandra and her dream team of a cast will talk about what draws them to their characters, the messages the play delivers, and why we need to talk about this. The play runs through June 25 at the Odyssey Theater in Los Angeles.

Price: $25 | Tickets & more information.

African Americans for LA Opera (AALAO) Father’s Day Recital

Sunday, June 18, 2023, 12:00 pm

Presidents Tea Room, 3rd Floor; 741 South Lucerne Blvd.

Acclaimed pianist Althea Waites, praised in the LA Times for her “superb technique and profound musicality,” and renowned operatic baritone Ralph Cato provide an afternoon of musical delight followed by a light reception to celebrate Father’s Day. The concert is organized by African Americans for LA Opera, a chapter of Los Angeles Opera’s Opera League. AALAO is dedicated to increasing the awareness of opera throughout the Los Angeles-area and to providing a center for African American opera lovers in Los Angeles.

Price: $25 | Tickets & more information.

The Ebell of Los Angeles Blood Drive, hosted with the American Red Cross

Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Dining Room, 741 South Lucerne Blvd.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. And every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those battling cancer and other chronic diseases. You can make your contribution to address this critical need at one of LA’s most beautiful and historic locations. Don’t miss this opportunity to help save a life! It’s not required, but you can save a few minutes by making an appointment online beforehand.

Price: N/A | Appointments & more information

About The Ebell of Los Angeles

The Ebell of Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization founded in 1894 by women for women. It is focused on providing a vibrant and inclusive arts and culture hub that fosters the educational, cultural, and social growth of women. At The Ebell, women convene to learn, create, collaborate, innovate, and champion one another to transform the lives of women. The organization’s philanthropic efforts include the RCA endowment which awards annual grants totaling more than $100,000 per year to various nonprofits that assist women and children in need, and the 104-year-old Ebell/Flint Scholarship that has awarded more than 5,000 scholarships to local college and university students. The group’s historic campus located in the Hancock Park/Windsor Square area is an iconic landmark listed on the US National Register of Historic Places.

About The Ebell’s Historic Campus

The historic Ebell structure and theatre were built in 1927 and designed by renowned architect Sumner Hunt. The campus originally served as a central hub for learning and arts lectures in support of the education of women; the Art Salon was one of the first art galleries in Los Angeles to showcase the work of female artists. With three levels and over 80,000 square feet, the renaissance-inspired building is a noted architectural treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a designated Los Angeles Cultural Monument. The building includes a grand dining room, art salon, courtyard garden, 1,238 seat Broadway-style theater and dozens of smaller rooms filled with historical artifacts and original design details.

