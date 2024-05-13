Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association Meeting Tuesday on Zoom

All neighbors are invited to the Semi-Annual Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association Meeting Tuesday, May 14, 07:00 PM – via Zoom

Dear Neighbors:

The Semi-Annual Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association Meeting is Tuesday, May 14, 07:00 PM – via Zoom

Please join us for presentations and conversation about issues facing our neighborhood and community.

Special Presentation by Cindy Chvatal of United Neighbors regarding the City’s Development plans for Larchmont Village

Updates on development, including 507 N Larchmont

Q&A and brief reports from

LAPD – crime update

CD 13 Field Deputy Karla Martinez

and more!

Via Zoom!

Advance registration required:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcu2vpzIuE9KP1ukQHKX2yVtWemI-3s4E

Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association

[email protected]

