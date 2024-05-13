Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association Meeting Tuesday on Zoom

By Staff Writer
All neighbors are invited to the Semi-Annual Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association Meeting Tuesday, May 14, 07:00 PM – via Zoom

Dear Neighbors:

The Semi-Annual Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association Meeting is Tuesday, May 14, 07:00 PM – via Zoom

Please join us for presentations and conversation about issues facing our neighborhood and community.

  • Special Presentation by Cindy Chvatal of United Neighbors regarding the City’s Development plans for Larchmont Village
  • Updates on development, including 507 N Larchmont
  • Q&A and brief reports from
  • LAPD – crime update
  • CD 13 Field Deputy Karla Martinez
  • and more!

Via Zoom!
Advance registration required:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcu2vpzIuE9KP1ukQHKX2yVtWemI-3s4E

Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association
[email protected]

