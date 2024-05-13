Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association Meeting Tuesday on Zoom

Sponsored
Dear Neighbors:
The Semi-Annual Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association Meeting is Tuesday, May 14, 07:00 PM – via Zoom
Please join us for presentations and conversation about issues facing our neighborhood and community.
- Special Presentation by Cindy Chvatal of United Neighbors regarding the City’s Development plans for Larchmont Village
- Updates on development, including 507 N Larchmont
- Q&A and brief reports from
- LAPD – crime update
- CD 13 Field Deputy Karla Martinez
- and more!
Via Zoom!
Advance registration required:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqcu2vpzIuE9KP1ukQHKX2yVtWemI-3s4E
Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association
[email protected]
Sponsored