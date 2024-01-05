Get Organized with Paper Calendars and Planners

Time to get organized! These monthly wall calendars displayed at Shorthand on Larchmont Blvd come in several color palettes and are reusable.

Every January we resolve to be more organized! We love paper and pens, as well as phones and tablets, and often switch around in the hope of finding the one system that will work for more than a month! In search of a paper planner, we visited three Larchmont shops to see what was available. Landis Stationery carries the Quo Vadis line of planners.

Edie Frère, owner of Landis Gifts and Stationery and stationery doyen, recommended the Quo Vadis calendar and planner system, designed in France and made in the U.S. Quo Vadis is Latin for “where are you going,” a good name of a company that has specialized in time management since 1954. They offer a range of formats and sizes according to Frère, who stocks a number of options in her shop at 584 N. Larchmont. Filofax, the iconic planner of the 1980s. Comes with lots of interchangeable inserts.

For those who remember Filofax, the iconic planner of the 1980s, you can find it at Landis too. (We had a red one, probably still here somewhere!) Filofax recently made Wirecutter’s list of favorite paper planners because of its color choices and leather quality. If it’s too pricey, Landis offers some other colorful planners and notebooks with nifty removable paper.

And speaking of notes, Frère told us the hottest item for taking notes are personalized jotting cards.

“You’ll never have to write on a napkin again!” said Frère.

You can stop in and check out the selection as well as their pre-inventory sale now going on through Saturday. The leather covers come in a nice selection of colors. Noes or calendars are held in place with an elastic cord.

In Larchmont Village, Top Drawer offers the Paper Republic system of notebooks which are and fit neatly inside leather covers of various sizes that patina nicely over time, according to store manager Austin Adkins. Your calendar and notes are neatly bound so you can save them from year to year. There’s also a pen loop accessory that uses a super strong magnet to attach to your notebook so your pen is always at the ready. Fernanda Izidoria show us all the planners available from Shorthand.

A few doors down the street, Shorthand had an entire bin of sample planners that staffer Fernanda Izidoria was more than happy to show us.

“We basically have two different kinds of planners, dated and undated,” explained Izidoria. Shorthand makes its own planner that comes in a range of colors and covers. They also carry planners from brands they love, like Hightide and Hobonichi which happens to be Izidoria’s favorite because of the very thin paper that holds ink really well.

All the planners come in various sizes and calendar format options including, weekly, monthly, day of the week, etc. You can choose from formats that let you write a lot or a little. Shorthand also sells project planners if you want to focus all your planning efforts in one place. And, of course, there are a whole bunch of different kinds of journals and notebooks all arranged by color throughout the store alongside desk accessories you didn’t know that you absolutely had to have too!