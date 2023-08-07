One-Day Strike Will Affect City Services on Tuesday; Trash Collections Delayed by One Day All Week

With several other labor strikes already playing out this summer – including hotel workers and Hollywood writers and actors – more than 11,000 members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 721, who provide a variety of key services for the City of Los Angeles, will stage a one-day strike against the city on Tuesday, August 8.

According to a story in the LA Times this morning, the striking employees will include “sanitation workers, heavy duty mechanics, traffic officers, and engineers” in many locations, as well as “more than a thousand airport workers, including custodians, mechanics and shuttle drivers” at LAX, and “about 300 port workers, including tugboat captains.”

That means, according to a memo to constituents from City Council President Paul Krekorian:

“Airline passengers departing from LAX should plan to arrive an hour earlier than normal. If you usually plan to arrive two hours before a scheduled domestic flight (recommended), allow three hours. If you plan to arrive three hours before an international flight (recommended), please allow four hours.”

Also, according to Krekorian:

“Some City swimming pools may be closed on Tuesday. If you plan to visit the pool, call in advance. City-operated preschools and daycare centers will open as usual.

And finally:

“Trash pickup will be delayed by one day. If you normally have trash pickup on Tuesday, expect service on Wednesday. If you normally receive service on Wednesday, service will resume Thursday, and so on.”

(Which means our local Friday trash collections will happen on Saturday this week.)

According to the Times, the union plans to resume negotiations with the city next week.

“City workers are vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy,” said Mayor Karen Bass in a statement issued after the strike announcement. “They deserve fair contracts and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January. The City will always be available to make progress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”