Tonight is the first night of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday which lasts eight nights. One candle is lit each night, this photo was taken last year on the last night when all the candles were lit.

Tonight is the first night of the festival of Hanukkah celebrating the triumph of freedom over religious suppression and the finding of light within darkness. There is much darkness in the world this season as Jews gather to celebrate this holiday.

Temple Israel of Hollywood is celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with a community candle lighting and conversation with a panel of hostage family members in collaboration with the organization Hostages and Missing Families Forum (#BringThemHome).

Recently Temple Israel hosted a conversation with Rabbi Galit Cohen-Kedem, a Reform rabbi who is visiting from Holon, Israel where hers is the only liberal synagogue in the city and surrounding area. Rabbi Cohen-Kedem spoke about how her congregation is coping with the war against Hamas. Her stories were enlightening and powerful. She urged American Jews to be informed about the details of this war, the horrific actions of Hamas as well as the Israeli government’s response. She traveled here because she doesn’t want Americans to give up on advocating for a long-lasting peace which many believe requires a Palestinian state.

Beyond traditional U.S. news outlets, here are some news sources recommended by thoughtful Jewish leaders:

When she finished her talk, Rabbi Cohen-Kedem said she was hopeful. She said ordinary citizens were stepping up, the local community was taking care of each other. As people around the world celebrate this holiday season of Hanukkah and prepare for Christmas, we continue to hope for peace.