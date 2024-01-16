A Dispatch from Chevalier’s Books: January 2024

Our newest writer Zoe Goor reports on all the literary happenings on Larchmont Blvd at Chevalier’s Books. Photo: Claire Beyke.

Editor’s Note: We are pleased to present our newest writer, Zoe Goor, a fantastically fun bookworm, who will be writing about local literary events from our beloved Chevalier’s Books.

Hello! My name is Zoe, and I work at Chevalier’s Books. At the Buzz, I am going to be writing about all the literary happenings on the Boulevard. Local authors, my favorite reads, listicles, all that jazz. If you want to learn even more about Chevaliers, you should go to our website, Chevaliersbooks.com, or come visit us in person, at our beautiful store on Larchmont Blvd. Without further ado, please enjoy my first 242 words for the Buzz about what’s going on at Chevalier’s this month.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Ben Breen will be in store, talking about his new book, Tripping on Utopia, an insightful journey through psychedelics in the last century.

On Friday, January 19th, there will be a Book Talk with Amy Chua, whose debut novel, The Golden Gate, is a gripping historical tale set in California at the end of World War II.

On Saturday, January 20th, swing by with the kiddos for Lesley M.M. Blume’s reading of her fabulous new book, Alice Atherton’s Grand Tour.

On Monday, January 22nd, come by the store in your crafting clothes for a zine workshop with NOVA Community Arts.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, the fiction book club will be meeting to discuss Hernan Diaz’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Trust, a multi-perspective masterpiece with all the glitz and glamour of high society New York in the 1920s. Don’t chalk this book up to a beach read, though: it’s a nuanced exploration of class and gender with extraordinary resonances to our modern times.

On Thursday, January 25th, head over to the store to enjoy a night of poetry moderated by L.A. Johnson and Elizabeth Metzger, featuring poets Natalie Shapero, Morgan Parker, Prageeta Sharma, Kien Lam, and Dean Radar.

And, last but certainly not least, on Wednesday, January 31, Nick Romeo will be discussing his book, The Alternative: How to Build a Just Economy, with Rick Wartzman.

Click here to RSVP or learn more about any of these events. See you at Chevalier’s!