Ovarian Cancer Circle Founder Paulinda Babbina Featured

Paulinda Babbini, founder of the Ovarian Cancer Circle, has raised over $1 million for ovarian cancer research at UCLA. Paulinda Babbini (center-left) visits the lab of Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh (center) at UCLA

The Ovarian Cancer Circle, a non-profit started by a friend to support ovarian cancer research and raise awareness of the disease that took the life of her daughter at the age of 20, was recently profiled by the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center.

“Paulinda Babbini has been sporting teal nails, scarves and other accessories for the last 13 years. The color of ovarian cancer awareness month, this everyday homage to her late daughter, Robin, gives Paulinda a chance to keep not only the memory of Robin close, but serves as a daily reminder of her driving mission — to ensure a better future for other women who meet the same diagnosis,” wrote Ani Vahrduyan.

Babbini’s efforts support the work of Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh, a gynecologic oncologist and scientist who specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of gynecologic cancers at UCLA. Through grassroots fundraising efforts, such as an upcoming “Teal There’s A Cure” Luncheon and Boutique, Paulinda has raised over $1 million to support Memarzadeh’s research at the G.O. Discovery Lab at UCLA.

Congratulations to Paulinda on achieving this latest milestone. We have happily featured stories on Babbini’s efforts over the years including lighting City Hall and the pylons at LAX for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month each year. Ovarian Cancer Circle/Inspired by Robin Babbini was recognized at a ceremony at LA City Hall last year for its efforts to educate women and their families. September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. LAX pylons were aglow in teal, the national branding color for ovarian cancer.

It’s not too late to support the Circle’s 14th annual fundraiser, “Teal There’s A Cure” Luncheon & Boutique is Friday, May 3rd at the Hilton Woodland Hills at 10:30 a.m. where Dr. Sanaz Memarzadeh will speak. To purchase tickets and/or sponsor the event, click here.