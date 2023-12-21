L.A. County Holiday Celebration is one of two outstanding events to lift our spirits as we close out this Annus Horribilis year!

As the Annus Horribilis year is coming to a close we look for ways that lift our spirts in this unpredictable world.



Southern California is known for its artistry and what better way to wind up the year on a high note than by spending our time reveling in its presentations.



Two outstanding events mentioned here are amazing when one thinks of the work, time and talent that is put into bringing us such a world.

Here are two outstanding events.



The end of this year and a bit of the New Year. 2024 Rose Queen Naomi Stillitano and the Rose Court. Photo: Tournament of Roses An equestrian unit at the Rose Parade



The 135th Rose Parade



The 135th Rose Parade is taking place on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 8am featuring spectacular floral floats, marching bands from across the country and high-stepping equestrian units.



The 2024 Rose Parade theme is “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.” Tournament of Roses President Alex Aghajanian said “From bossa nova to blues, classical to country, metal to mariachi and rock to rap thousands of genres invite us to become one in celebrating a world of music. Whether near or far, young or old we invite you to year-long festivities that culminate on New Year’s Day at the Rose Parade. Let the music begin!

I marvel at the creativity of the floats using only growing species of plants and flowers and put in place by volunteers.

Plus the horses! They are magnificent creatures.

Floats, Bands, equestrian groups! What a day! Reverb Tap at the 63rd Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration – December 24, 2022. Photo by Timothy Norris. Carnegie Gospel Choir. Photo courtesy of the artist. LA County Holiday Celebration. Photo courtesy of The Music Center.

L.A. County Holiday Celebration

L.A. County Holiday Celebration announces performers for 64th annual event.

Free holiday spectacular at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion will be broadcast live on PBS SoCal, streamed at pbssocal.org & on the PBS App.

Celebrating L.A. County’s vibrant diversity, creativity and energy this year’s version of the two-time Emmy® award-winning event will feature 23 music ensembles, choirs and dance companies representing the county’s many neighborhoods and cultures.



As always the program will delight an in-person audience with the free performance at The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Sunday, Dec. 24 from 3pm to 6 pm as well as at-home audiences watching the live broadcast on PBS SoCal or streaming the show live on the pbssocal.org website.



Following the live broadcast the Holiday Celebration will remain available to stream on-demand on pbssocal.org as well as on the free PBS app. An encore presentation will be broadcast by PBS SoCal on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6 pm and on KCET on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 9 pm and Monday, Dec. 25 at 12pm.

Featuring a line up of diverse L.A. based artists and performing arts groups who will showcase their talent, artistry and holiday traditions, colorful costumes and global sounds from China, Korea, Japan, India, Mexico, France Ukraine, Bulgaria and more this year’s participating artists hail from communities across L.A. County: from West L.A. and Culver City to Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley and from the northern reaches of the Antelope and San Fernando Valleys to Downtown L.A., the South Bay and South Los Angeles.

Entrance to the in person event is free, and seating is available on a first-come, first-seated basis. RSVPs are recommended but do not guarantee seating. Doors open at 2:30 pm although the line usually begins to form around noon.



For more information, visit HolidayCelebration.org

PostScript: On a personal note I am grateful and thankful for the artistry of our world that lifts our spirits and delivers us delight and strength while we are “carrying on”.