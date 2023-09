Lombard Street and Gardens are one of several famous iconic views in the city of San Francisco.

We hope you are enjoying some leisure time on this long weekend. In San Francisco for the holiday weekend, we thought we had to check out the famous Lombard Street and gardens. Coincidently, we were delighted to discover the Corymbia ficifoli, commonly known as the red flowering gum, all over San Francisco neighborhoods. Thanks to Emina Darakjy for telling us about this beautiful ornamental tree.