Larchmont Merchants At Vintage Larchmont Photo Wall

By Patricia Lombard
Members of the Larchmont Boulevard Association board at the Vintage Larchmont photo wall (l-r) Bob Day, Melissa Farwell, Romi Cortier, and Patti Carroll.

Since the Vintage Larchmont photo wall was installed at 215 N. Larchmont on Thanksgiving weekend, in time to celebrate Small Business Saturday, the Buzz has been on a mission to take holiday photos of as many Larchmont merchants and businesses as will let us so we can have a digital photo album for the 2023 holiday season.

The 8 by 8-foot photo wall features a composite of two historic Larchmont photos, flanked by two Douglas Fir trees donated by the Wilshire Rotary Christmas Tree Lot. The vintage photo wall is a joint project of the Larchmont Village property owners’ BID and the Larchmont Boulevard Association.

“We’ve taken a little artistic license to create one image from two that allows the visitor to go back in time and showcases our unique history on the photo wall,” said Heather Duffy Boylston, executive director of the Larchmont Village Business Improvement District (BID). “As you can see, Larchmont Village has remained a charming neighborhood street since it was laid out in the 1920s. We hope everyone has a chance to stop by and take a photo with your friends and family and create your own vintage Larchmont.”

“Larchmont merchants and business owners are what make Larchmont such a special place,” said Romi Cortier, Larchmont Boulevard Association board member and chair of the association’s Marketing and Special Events Committee. “Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to be part of our digital photo album of our special street.”

Below are some photos we’ve posted on social media to date. We want everyone to be in our Vintage Larchmont Holiday photo album! Let us know if you want your team’s photo taken and we’ll meet you at the photo wall, or take one yourself and we will share it.

Chevalier’s Books
Alexander Daas Optique
Holey Grail
Velvet
Tailwaggers
Shorthand
Res Ipsa
Levain Bakery
Flicka
Faherty
DU/ER Performance Clothing
Credo Beauty
Larchmont Village BID Board
Larchmont Village BID
Center for Yoga
Le Petit Greek
The Larchmont Buzz
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard
Patricia Lombard is the co-editor and publisher of the Larchmont Buzz. Patty lives with her family in Fremont Place. She has been active in neighborhood issues since moving here in 1989. Her pictorial history, "Larchmont" for Arcadia Press is available at Chevalier's Books.
