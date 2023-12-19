Larchmont Merchants At Vintage Larchmont Photo Wall

Members of the Larchmont Boulevard Association board at the Vintage Larchmont photo wall (l-r) Bob Day, Melissa Farwell, Romi Cortier, and Patti Carroll.

Since the Vintage Larchmont photo wall was installed at 215 N. Larchmont on Thanksgiving weekend, in time to celebrate Small Business Saturday, the Buzz has been on a mission to take holiday photos of as many Larchmont merchants and businesses as will let us so we can have a digital photo album for the 2023 holiday season.

The 8 by 8-foot photo wall features a composite of two historic Larchmont photos, flanked by two Douglas Fir trees donated by the Wilshire Rotary Christmas Tree Lot. The vintage photo wall is a joint project of the Larchmont Village property owners’ BID and the Larchmont Boulevard Association.

“We’ve taken a little artistic license to create one image from two that allows the visitor to go back in time and showcases our unique history on the photo wall,” said Heather Duffy Boylston, executive director of the Larchmont Village Business Improvement District (BID). “As you can see, Larchmont Village has remained a charming neighborhood street since it was laid out in the 1920s. We hope everyone has a chance to stop by and take a photo with your friends and family and create your own vintage Larchmont.”

“Larchmont merchants and business owners are what make Larchmont such a special place,” said Romi Cortier, Larchmont Boulevard Association board member and chair of the association’s Marketing and Special Events Committee. “Thanks to everyone who has taken the time to be part of our digital photo album of our special street.”