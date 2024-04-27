A Largely Local Weekend – Events for April 26-28, 2024

Larchmont Village neighbors are busy organizing the Second Annual Larchmont Spring Block Party on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 12 noon to 5 p.m. (from 2023 by Keith Johnson)

Our weekend events listings always focus on local(ish) things to do, but this weekend our Larchmont Buzz calendar seems to offer a particularly fun and eclectic mix of happenings super close to home on Friday and Saturday, with just a couple of Sunday highlights a bit further away. So who says you have to spend an hour on the road to have fun in LA? Read on to find out all of the great places you can go this weekend within just a mile or two of home.

Friday

Most notable today is the city-wide open house being held by the YMCAs of Los Angeles, with all 25 locations – including both the Anderson-Munger and Hollywood branches – open all day (5:30 am to 9:30 pm) for anyone to try for free. Billed as an “Open Day of Play,” everyone is invited to tour the facilities, meet the staff, use the amenities, and learn more about all of the Y’s many programs and activities.

Saturday

Although Earth Day was this past Monday, and there were many celebratory events last week, there’s one more happening this weekend – the Earth Day Mini Fair, sponsored by the Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council and City Council District 5, from 10am-2pm at LA High Memorial Park. The free, family-friendly event will feature games and activities, giveaways, arts and crafts, renewable energy demos, food trucks, and more.

Next, from 10am-6pm, Chevalier’s Books celebrates the nation-wide Independent Bookstore Day with a sidewalk sale, gift card giveaways, children’s story time, a store scavenger hunt, discounts on indie books, an opportunity to make your own zines…and more. Local resident and artist Alison Fast will be there will her exquisitlely designed Oracle Cards. Less formal than Tarot cards, her Spirit Glyph Oracle Cards are a self-guided journey of learning, discovery and awakening, she explained to us. Spirit Glyph Oracle Cards created by artist and Larchmont Village resident Alison Fast.

And, be sure to check out Chevalier’s new window display while you are there. Aaron Therol, owner ofthe Typewritter Connection, was installing the window on Friday when we stopped by.

Running from 11am-2pm just a few blocks north, Hancock Homes Realty will hold one of its free, semi-annual community shred events, where you can safely dispose of all your sensitive household papers. (Please note, though, note that the following items CANNOT be shredded: CDs, DVDs, floppy disks, VHS or cassette tapes, X-rays, 3-ring binders,

hard-cover books or any books thicker than 1 inch, plastic protective sleeves, and other non-paper items.

Also starting at 11am, and going to 11pm on Saturday, is the grand opening of the new Guac Daddy restaurant at 1824 N. Vermont Ave. in Los Feliz. (OK, that’s not quite in our backyard, but it’s not too far and it’s also the latest offering from the owners of our own Larchmont Blvd. favorite Tacos tu Madre, so it does have a strong local connection.) Opening attractions include free tacos for the first 100 customers, and $1 tacos all day for everyone else.

Finally and biggest on Saturday, from 12-5pm, is the second annual Larchmont Village Block Party, with food trucks, live music, face painting, a water balloon toss, pump-and-splash water play, arts & crafts, Tarot card reading, a raffle, bike and scooter course, Tortoiseland, local businesses and vendors…and more. You’ll find the family-friendly festivities on the 500 block of N. Bronson Ave., and it’s free to attend (with food available for purchase).

Sunday

Sunday features two worthy events that could take you a bit further afield. First is the 2024 Hike to End Homelessness, starting at the Griffith Park Boy Scout Trail. The dog-friendly trek is sponsored by The Center in Hollywood, and 100% of the funds raised help maintain the organization’s programs and on-site health clinic. Registration is from 7am-9am, and includes a gourmet brunch after the hike.

The second noteworthy event on Sunday is the 34th Annual Bungalow Heaven home tour, sponsored by the Bungalow Heaven Historic District in Pasadena. It’s a self-guided walking tour, starting at McDonald Park, 1000 E. Mountain St. at 9:45am. Eight homes will be on the tour, with docents available to provide information about each house. Advance tickets are available at the event website (see link above) for $25 through Saturday, or in person for $30 on Sunday.

And finally on Sunday, and back in the immediate neighborhood, is the monthly Whippet Comedy show at Hexi, in the iconic Deco Building (5209 Wilshire Blvd.). The show starts at 7:30 pm and this month features Jackie Kashian, Jasmine Ellis, James Adomian, Ryan Fisher, and Macey Isaacs.

Movies

As usual this week, there are a lot of great movies, old and newer, playing at our local film and arts-oriented venues. They include:

Friday

6:30 pm – In a Lonely Place & The Big Heat (Double Feature) – New Beverly Cinema

7:00 pm – Eureka – American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre

7:00 pm – Arc of Oblivion – Philosophical Research Society

7:30 pm – I’ve Heard the Mermaids Singing – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

11:59 pm – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – New Beverly Cinema

Saturday

11:00 am – He Named Me Malala – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

2:00 pm – Burning – American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre

2:00 pm – Labyrinth – New Beverly Cinema

2:00 pm – Guys & Dolls – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

4:00 pm – Intergeneration – Philosophical Research Society

5:30 pm – Barbie – Autry Museum of the American West

6:30 pm – Secret Sonython (quadruple feature of 1980s movies from Sony Pictures) – New Beverly Cinema

7:30 pm – Mansfield Park – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Sunday

2:00 pm – Labyrinth – New Beverly Cinema

2:00 pm – The Fugitive Kind – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

2:00 pm – Pandora’s Box – American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre

6:30 pm – Bye, Bye Birdie – New Beverly Cinema

7:00 pm – The Searchers (in 70mm)- American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theatre

7:30 pm – The Godfather (in 4K) – Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

These are just a few of the great events, big and small, that you’ll find this weekend – and every day of the week – on our larger Larchmont Buzz calendar. Be sure to check it every day!

Have a great weekend!

