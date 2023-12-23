Serving Larchmont Village, Hancock Park, and the Greater Wilshire neighborhoods of Los Angeles since 2011.

Merry Christmas…and We’ll See You in the New Year!

Buzz staff and contributors Patty Lombard, Susie Goodman, Deborah Brooks, Liz Fuller, Laura Foti Cohen, Sheila Tepper, and Emina Darakjy.

This is a big holiday week, and while the world slows down a bit for Christmas and the lovely, more relaxed pace of life we usually see between then and the New Year, the Buzz will be taking some time off, too.  We hope our readers have a wonderful break, and we’ll plan to see you again in January.

Finally for this year, we’d like to leave you with some news of our own:  as of December 31, Buzz co-owner and co-publisher Liz Fuller will be stepping down from those roles to focus on family and other commitments, and Patty Lombard will become the sole proprietor and publisher of the Buzz.  Liz will continue to be a Buzz contributor, though, so you’ll still see her around, and you’ll still see her name in the Buzz.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

