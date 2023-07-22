Summer Salad Series Part 2: Curried Carrot Salad

As promised, here is the second in my Summer Salad Series, a four-week recipe guide to cold and refreshing side dishes to help you beat the heat.

Curried Carrot Salad combines two of my favorite salads. The sweet crunch of carrot slaw with the intense warm spice of curried chicken salad. It was an aha moment of creation as I pondered how to add a bit of zing to traditional carrot salad. It’s a keeper. This combination of crunchy, creamy, chewy, and spicy is addicting. What’s even better is that most if not all of these ingredients are products you may keep stocked in your fridge, pantry and spice drawer. What a great recipe to have for those days you don’t feel like running to the market.

This salad would compliment so many main course selections, including burgers, dogs, sausages, etc. Plant-based, hopefully! Leftovers make a great light lunch or snack. I find that having leftover salads keeps my hands out of the chip bag. Always a good thing!

Feel free to add your favorite mix-ins;

Any toasted nuts

Any assortment of dried or chopped fresh fruits

Fresh chopped herbs

Fresh squeezed lemon or orange juice in place of the lime juice

Changing up salads every now and then makes them seem fresh and new.

Please note that I buy the bunched organic carrots with the tops on. While a bit more expensive, I find that these carrots taste the sweetest. I use a food processor to grate them, using the largest shredding blade available on my machine. If you don’t have a food processor than use the small shredding holes of a box grater. If necessary, use pre-grated carrots. Enjoy!

Next week is a new take on mushrooms. Simple and delicious! ‘Til then, stay cool!

Curried Carrot Salad

4 cups fresh grated carrots

1 cup golden raisins

2/3 cup toasted slivered almonds

2/3 cup vegan mayonnaise

2-3 T fresh squeezed lime juice

1 tsp sea salt, or to taste

1-2 T ground curry powder, or to taste

2 tsp ground coriander, or to taste

2 tsp ground cumin, or to taste

In a large mixing bowl, toss the carrots, raisins and almonds, set aside.

In a small mixing bowl, combine the rest of the ingredients adding the spices a bit at a time to taste. Add more for a more intense flavor. I like to use a small wire whisk to mix the dressing to make sure that all of the spices and salt are well incorporated.

Toss the dressing into the carrot mixture coating all of the carrots, raisins and nuts. Taste for seasoning and moisture. At this point you can add separate dressing ingredients to taste, including mayo and lime juice. Make it as creamy, citrusy and/or spicy as you like.

Refrigerate at least half an hour for the flavors to blend.

When ready to serve, mix up the salad as the dressing may have settled to the bottom of the bowl. Plate and then top with extra nuts and raisins and limes on the side.

Refrigerate leftovers. Keeps 4-5 days in the fridge.