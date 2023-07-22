A Local Teen’s Guide to an Exquisite Lazy Sunday on Larchmont Blvd.

Great White Cafe is a great place for a laid-back lunch according to Larchmont Village native Abby Hannan, who penned “A Local’s Guide to an Exquisite Lazy Sunday on Larchmont Blvd.” (photos from Abby Hannan)

By Abby Hannan

Amidst the bustling chaos of Los Angeles, Larchmont Boulevard emerges as a tranquil oasis, enchanting both locals and visitors with its old-time charm. This picturesque haven, adorned with curated boutiques and eateries, permeates the entire Hancock Park area, infusing it with a unique local spirit.

Larchmont offers an idyllic setting for a day filled with tranquility and enchantment. However, for tourists with limited time to explore this endearing enclave of LA society, the abundance of unique activities can be overwhelming. As a Larchmont Village local, I present a guide to experiencing an exquisite lazy Sunday on Larchmont Blvd.

Begin your blissful morning with a barista’d coffee from “Go Get Em Tiger” or “Groundworks” for a high-brow cup of joe, or just opt for the familiar go-to at Starbucks Coffee. Take a leisurely stroll through the lively farmers market, held every lazy Sunday and Wednesday, where vendors offer the full range of fresh produce, pastries, meats, and fish.

Satisfy your breakfast cravings at Le Pain Quotidien, transporting yourself to a European cafe experience right in the heart of Larchmont Boulevard. Alternatively, indulge in on-the-go options like Sam’s Bagels or Clark Street, offering a unique assortment of rustic, artisanal bagels and pastries. Continue your exploration down the street to the cornerstone of Larchmont: Chevalier’s Books, Los Angeles’s oldest independent bookstore, established in 1940. Its shelves are packed with carefully curated literary treasures, from classics to niche modern works, with knowledgeable clerks readily available to assist customers.

As midday approaches, head to Great White Cafe for a laid-back lunch. This establishment’s Cali-centric cuisine, airy ambiance, and pleasant crowd seamlessly blend into the casual welcomeness that defines Larchmont Village. For a lighter bite on days other than Sundays, you can also visit Larchmont Wine Spirits and Cheese (open Monday-Saturday), a hidden gem akin to an elevated Italian bodega. Indulge in its simple yet authentic Italian sandwich, renowned as the best in Los Angeles.

Larchmont Village is a haven for food lovers, boasting an array of establishments that cater to the cravings of locals and visitors alike. As a local myself, it would be unjust to select just one favorite from the array of culinary delights that await. Nonetheless, I feel compelled to share a few exceptional options. For guilt-free indulgence, Erin McKenna’s Bakery is a must-visit. Its commitment to gluten-free treats that don’t compromise on flavor will delight your taste buds, with its cinnamon donut holding a special place in my heart.



Levain Bakery, a renowned New York cookie company and L.A. newcomer, has rapidly gained a reputation, and is renowned for its world-famous sensational walnut cookie, known for its decadence and thickness.

When it comes to ice cream, Larchmont Village truly excels. Three establishments stand out as veritable champions of frozen delight: Salt and Straw, Jenny’s Ice Cream, and Bacio di Latte. Each parlor offers an extraordinary selection of flavors, handcrafted with love and ingenuity. From Salt and Straw’s intriguing combinations to Jenny’s Ice Cream’s classic indulgence and the traditional Italian gelato at Bacio di Latte, these destinations promise an unforgettable ice cream experience.

As the sun begins to set on your perfect day in Larchmont, an abundance of memorable dinner options await. Whether you seek a relaxed atmosphere or a more formal setting, Larchmont Boulevard caters to all preferences. For a laid-back dinner, Village Pizzeria offers classic New York-style slices, where the mouthwatering aroma of freshly baked pizzas greets you. If you prefer a sit-down dinner, Muraya is an excellent choice for friendly and authentic Japanese cuisine. For a more informal Italian brand goto, Louise Trattoria stands out, with its range of pasta, meats, and seafood dishes.

Whether you spend a lazy Sunday or explore at your own pace any other day, Larchmont Village could very well be considered the “It” girl in Los Angeles’ micro-burbs, as it promises to leave an indelible mark on your memories of Los Angeles and condenses your wanderings into just one memorable stop.

Abby Hannan grew up in Hancock Park, and loves to write about our local neighborhood. She will be starting her senior year of high school in the fall.