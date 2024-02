A Valentine’s Day Greeting from our friends at Tortiseland.

Our local tortoise rescue Tortoiseland sent us this Valentine’s Day Greet to share with Buzz readers. Tortoiseland founder Kevin Proulx with Max, his 110-pound boy who lives in his heart forever.

If you want to help out these amazing creatures, Tortoiseland will love you forever. Volunteers are needed to feed and care for the nearly 50 tortoises of various sizes rescued by the Windsor Village non-profit.

You can visit their website to learn more or contact founder Kevin Proulx by email at [email protected] or by phone at (323) 578-9704.