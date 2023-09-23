Yom Kippur Begins Sunday at Sundown

At the Hancock Park residence of David and Estee Aaronson, the table is packed – but nicely displayed – with traditional break-the-fast dishes including noodle pudding. Today we posted a recipe for a vegan version. Photo of Estee with her guests in 2019.

Yom Kippur is the day of atonement for Jews all over the world. This is the day set aside by the Jewish people to look back and make amends for wrongs they may have committed consciously or unconsciously against God and others.

Locally, many Jews will be attending services at local temples marking one of the most important days in the Jewish Calendar. It is the end of the High Holy Days which began 10 days ago with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

For many Jews, the holiday begins with Kol Nidre services and continues with Yom Kippur services the following morning and a day of fasting ending at sundown with the sound of the shofar (a ram’s horn) signaling the end of the holy day.

Jews greet each other today with the same greeting used on Rosh Hashanah, “Shanah Tovah,” but often add, “May you have an easy fast.” One of the traditional break-the-fast- dishes is noodle pudding, called kugel.

Today, we posted a recipe for a vegan version created by our very own food writer, Deborah Brooks. We posted it early so you would have a chance to gather all the ingredients if you want to add it to your holiday table.

Yom Kippur is a time for reflection, forgiving ourselves and others, repairing the world one person at a time, and welcoming the stranger. Food is a great way to send a message that everyone’s dietary concerns are valued and considered. At some level, we’re all strangers and we can all work on getting better at welcoming each other into whatever community we can share.