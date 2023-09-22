Just Listed: Spacious Country English Traditional Near Larchmont Blvd. in Windsor Square HPOZ

Sponsored Post

Welcome home to this charming, light filled and spacious Country English traditional, just one block away from coveted Larchmont Blvd. Located in the prime historic Windsor Square HPOZ, this updated oasis effortlessly blends classic elegance with modern comfort. Wind your way up the walkway enclosed by hedges, and continue up the path to a serene front yard with curated landscaping, roses bushes, and handsome greenery.

Sit on your private front porch, perfect for sipping your morning coffee or reading the news.

Open the classic wooden front door and be instantly greeted by a large, open-concept floor plan flooded with natural light, arched entryway, character-rich details, and hardwood floors.

Cozy up in your living room and lounge away the days next to your handsome fireplace.

The kitchen is a chef’s dream with white marble countertops, built-in stainless steel Viking appliances and a door that opens out to the back deck.

An ideal floor plan of three bedrooms, all located on one side of the home, provide private separated spaces and plenty of ample closets.

The Primary bedroom boasts its own en-suite bath with dual sinks and an enclosed glass tub/shower.

French Doors open out to a lush, manicured backyard and high hedges where you are instantly transported to a hideaway in the city; an enchanted world of privacy and serenity, perfect for those beautiful LA nights, al-fresco dining, entertaining loved ones, or soaking in an abundance of tranquility. You can also soak in your own spa.

Detached 2 car garage, not included in the square footage, makes for a perfect work-from-home office, gym, creative space or build an ADU for added value. Charge and secure your vehicle with ready-to-go EV charger and driveway gate.

Newly updated A/C, floors, deck, lighting, and appliances complete the level of detail.

Sited amongst the best Larchmont Village has to offer: trendy, new Levain Bakery, Go Get ‘Em Tiger, Starbucks, Salt and Straw, Village Pizzeria, Peet’s Coffee, Great White, Kreation savor the freshest produce and artisanal goods at the Farmers Market on Wednesday & Sundays. Located in desirable Third Street School District. Offering not only the quintessential comforts, but also the convenience of a thriving neighborhood, this is the perfect place to call home.

203 N Lucerne Blvd

$2,349,000

3 Bed | 2.5 Bath | 1838 sq ft | 6807 lot | $2,349,000

Open:

Sunday, September 24, 2-5 pm

Tuesday, September 26, 11am – 2 pm

Ali Jack

Agent | DRE# 01952539

M: 213.507.3959

[email protected]

