Catbird Jewelry Welcomes Customers to Larchmont

The Larchmont team at Catbird on Larchmont Blvd. (l-r) Marissa Gaffney, Kitty Sycz (back), Clarissa Ogle (Manager), Red Taylor, and Diana Burkett.

We finally got a chance to visit the team at Catbird Jewelry at 124 1/2 N. Larchmont Blvd. Larchmont joins Platform, a shopping mall in Culver City, as the second Catbird location in LA. The New York-based brand founded by Rony Vardi and Leigh Plessner in 2004 in a 225-square-foot retail space in Williamsburg, Brooklyn recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

“The Larchmont store has a neighborhood feel so reminiscent of our original Williamsburg shop — we love seeing already familiar faces day to day,” Sriya Karumanchi, Marketing and Communications for Catbird.

Staff told us Larchmont shoppers have been super friendly and welcoming. They have really enjoyed getting to know neighborhood locals.

Catbird may be most well known for their trademarked Forever Bracelet that is cutom fit and welded to a customer’s wrist by a Catbird jeweler, known as a “zapper.” Marisa Gaffney is a Catbird Jewelry Zapper who custom sizes Forever Bracelets.

“We are the originals, and have been zapping since 2017! Since then, we have perfected the art of the zap and have welded over 150,000 Forever Bracelets!,” according to their website.

Customers can personalize their bracelets with charms, initials, and diamonds all available at the shop and designed to suit the shop’s delicate style.

In addition to Catbird’s signature delicate, handcrafted pieces, many of which are created from recycled or ethically sourced materials, the Larchmont shop is also stocked with an eclectic mix of items like caviar spoons, hand mirrors, decorative brushes, and more. Including the brand’s unique collection of wedding rings. Catbird Larchmont has lots of fun and fancy items as well as their signature jewelry.



